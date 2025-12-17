King Charles meets survivors of Huntingdon train stabbing in moving exchange

King Charles has met with six people who survived the Huntingdon train attack, which happened on 1 November 2025. Following the incident, ten people were treated in hospital, including nine for life-threatening injuries, but thankfully, no one lost their lives.

The monarch received Andrew Johnson, Christina Jones, Michael Gawthorpe, Stephen Crean, Samir Zitouni and Kevin Deeley who were said to have shown "particular bravery" during the attack. The attendees all brought a guest with them, and family liaison officers and Lucy D'Orsi, the Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, also attended.

In photos from the event, Charles, 77, was seen shaking hands with the train driver, Andrew Johnson, who drove the train to an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, where the alleged attacker was apprehended by police.

Among the guests, Stephen received injuries during the attack while attempting to disarm the alleged attacker, while Samir Zitouni, an LNER staff member, spent two weeks in hospital recovering after attempting to stop the attack.

© Alamy Live News. Stephen had attempted to disarm the alleged attacker

The monarch was also seen greeting the other attendees, shaking hands and talking with them.

What happened in the attack?

On 1 November, an attacker boarded a train at Peterborough and started stabbing people indiscriminately shortly after the train had left the station. The service had departed from Doncaster, and was scheduled to arrive at London's King'sals Cross.

Eyewitnesses claim that the attack started in Coach J, which was located towards the front of the nine-coach train, and the emergency alarm was pulled. A 999 call from a passenger was placed at 19.39, with the British Transport Police being alerted three minutes later.

© Alamy Live News. Charles met Samir, who sustained major injuries in the attack

Five minutes after the 999 call was placed, the train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station, where armed police boarded the train and restrained the attacker. Police estimate that the attack lasted for between 10 and 15 minutes, from the stabbing starting to when officers boarded the train.

The station was closed off to members of the public and nearby trains were halted.

Following the attack, ten people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment, with nine of those admitted believed to have life-threatening injuries. Everyone survived the attack, with five of the injured being discharged by the evening of the following day.

A man has since been arrested for the attack and charged with eleven counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article. He was also charged with one count of actual bodily harm for an assault on a police officer while in custody. After the accused was linked with other attacks, he faced further attempted murder charges.

© Getty Images The incident happened on 1 November 2025

The accused has not entered a plea hearing, and on 1 December, failed to make an appearance at Cambridge Crown Court after refusing to join a video link. Proceedings in the case are due to resume on 28 January 2026. A provisional trial date has been set for 22 June 2026.