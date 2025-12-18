Meghan Markle shares flirty public message to Prince Harry

Despite being married for over seven years, Meghan Markle still couldn't be more smitten with her husband, Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, took to her Instagram account with a rather flirty message for her beau, who had been photographed playing a spot of polo in snowy Colorado.

Posting a photo of her beau in action, Meghan gave Harry a public sign of approval. The mother-of-two wrote: "Oh, hello there." In the snap, Harry was riding a brown horse and wearing a blue jumper and white trousers as he prepared for an upcoming tournament in Aspen.

Meghan took a moment to show her appreciation for her husband

Harry will be competing in the World Snow Polo Championships at the Rio Aspen Park on Thursday, where he will be up against his close friend Nacho Figueras, the Argentinian polo player.

The pair have played together in various matches over the years at the charity match for Sentebale, the charity Harry set up with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

In March, Harry parted ways with the charity following a bullying and racism dispute. The annual match was scrapped by the charity in October following the fallout.

Iain Rawlinson, a member of Sentebale’s board of trustees, told The Telegraph at the time: "These polo games, which attract great generosity from high-net-worth individuals or funds who want to support the charity, those events definitely have their place. We’re not being critical about that as a concept.

"The reason for [dropping it] is it puts quite a lot of pressure on individuals, and it can mask structural weakness in the financial model of the charity."

Harry has always been a fan of the sport. Last year, he and Meghan were executive producers for the Netflix show called Polo, created by their media company, Archewell Productions.

Harry and Nacho's ski trip

If one thing's for sure, it's that Harry and Nacho couldn't be closer. Their polo tournament comes just hours after they were spotted enjoying a ski trip together, along with Nacho's wife, Delfina Blaquier.

A source tells HELLO!: "Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours on the mountains. The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort. Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes." See the photos here.

HELLO! understands that Harry's wife, Meghan, and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, did not join him on the private trip, but the family are set to spend Christmas at home in Montecito.

Harry and Meghan's new Netflix film

Now, the couple are teaming up with the streaming giant and announced on Wednesday that they will produce an upcoming adaptation of the book The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory.

The novel is being adapted by Tracy Oliver, who became the first Black woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million at the global box office with the hit Girls Trip in 2017, according to People Magazine.

Harry and Meghan are producing the Wedding Date with Netflix

The announcement about the upcoming adaptation follows the news back in August that they were extending their creative partnership with Netflix through Archewell Productions, unveiling a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," Meghan said in a statement at the time. "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

The blurb for the Wedding Date book reads: "A groomsman and his last-minute guest are about to discover if a fake date can go the distance in a fun and flirty debut novel.

"Agreeing to go to a wedding with a guy she gets stuck with in an elevator is something Alexa Monroe wouldn't normally do. But there's something about Drew Nichols that's too hard to resist."