Queen Rania shows her allegiance to Melania Trump with surprise appearance

Queen Rania of Jordan made a surprise appearance in the first trailer for First Lady Melania Trump's upcoming film. The trailer, which dropped on December 17, shows the royal speaking to Melania from across a table during their reunion in Palm Beach this past January.

Over the clip, the first lady of the United States says in a voiceover: "Together with like-minded leaders, we have a voice."

The footage featuring Rania was filmed on January 16 ahead of the 2025 United States presidential inauguration. The then-incoming first lady hosted the meeting in Palm Beach, during which she and the queen discussed various issues of mutual interest, including children's welfare and ways to improve the education of children.

© Royal Hashemite Court The clip was filmed during Rania and Melania's reunion in Palm Beach in January 2025

"It was a pleasure reconnecting with incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Florida yesterday #Jordan #USA #Florida," Rania later wrote alongside a photo of the two of them.

The pair's reunion in Florida, which was followed by lunch, marked the third meeting between the queen and President Trump's wife. During President Donald Trump's first term, Rania and her husband, King Abdullah II, visited the White House twice.

Following the royal couple's second visit in 2018, the first lady penned on Instagram, "A great visit with the King & Queen of Jordan. @POTUS & I were glad to welcome them back to the @Whitehouse. @QueenRania & I shared an open & productive discussion about the many issues our countries are challenged with today."

© Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images The queen and first lady pictured at the White House in April 2017

Rania has previously shown her support for Melania. This past September, the queen attended the launch of the first lady's new global coalition for children. The Jordanian queen and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, were among the guests at the reception for Fostering the Future Together: A Global Coalition in New York City. The next day, Rania shared a picture, writing: "At a reception hosted by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in New York on the occasion of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly."

In addition to Rania, the trailer for the first lady’s self-titled film features footage of Melania with her son Barron Trump on Inauguration Day 2025, as well as her and the president dancing at an inaugural ball. Amazon MGM Studios' film MELANIA will be released on January 30 in theaters.

According to the film's official synopsis, MELANIA will offer "unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration — through the eyes of the First Lady herself. Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the Nation’s Capital. With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, MELANIA showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles."

In a press release for the film, the first lady said: "History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration. For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."