Exclusive: Melania Trump compared to iconic royal by her official photographer

First Lady Melania Trump is settling back into life in The White House and has drawn some notable comparisons by those closest to her, including her official photographer who compared her to an iconic royal in an exclusive cover story and interview with HELLO!

Regine Mahaux, who took all the photographs in HELLO!'s world exclusive, revealed Melania has brought "a different energy" to her second term as First Lady and reminds him of the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Melania Trump's transformation

"She's always been hands-on, but she's more free nowadays to make a statement," Regine exclusively told us.

"She's a different person than she was eight years ago and has always been true to herself. This time, it feels like a different energy with new people that the President has surrounded himself with.

"I always think she's like the Queen of England – she would never whine, I've never seen her complain and when things are wrong, she says what she has to say [but] nothing mean, nothing rude. She's strong [but] always stands behind whatever her husband is happy to do."

Regine added: "She's always in the right place. She's always behind her husband. He's in the light; she doesn't need the light. She's a very good number two.

© Getty Images Melania has been compared to the late Queen Elizabeth II

"It's always her husband first, and I like that; she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they're happy."

Like the late Queen, Melania is respectful and friendly towards her staff, showing a personal interest in their lives.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania is a 'good number 2' to her husband, President Donald Trump

"She knows how to host; she cares about how we're doing, [asking] if the family is great. If there is a tragedy, she will text me to say, 'Guys, are you safe?'" Regine explained.

Another similarity between Melania and Queen Elizabeth II is a great sense of humor. "We laugh a lot; she's very funny. She's also an amazing wife and a great working woman," Regine added.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania never 'whines or complains' according to her photographer

"What really touches me is that in all their houses, they open the doors, you can go anywhere you want, pick up this, pick up that. You're really free."

Just as the late Queen was recognized for her individual style with bold colors and memorable hats, Melania is cementing her status as a fashion icon, too.

"She likes tailored suits and sharp lines," her stylist and designer, Hervé Pierre told us. "She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania is 'always impeccably dressed'

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks, and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it.

"It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

Hervé also admitted that there is no premeditated meaning behind Melania's chosen looks.

© Getty Images There are no hidden meanings behind Melania's outfits, says her stylist

"Finding clothes for this type of lifestyle is already a lot of work; if I had to think each time about which coded message was behind every look, I would never be able to deliver my work on time," he explained.

"If the look is appropriate for the occasion and looks great, my job is done."

TO SEE ALL THE EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS AND READ THE FULL EXCLUSIVE, BUY HELLO! MAGAZINE, OUT NOW!