Watch: First look at Melania Trump's documentary shows never-before-seen moments leading up to 2025 inauguration

A first look at Amazon's Prime MGM Studios' brand new documentary on First Lady Melania Trump, simply titled MELANIA, has dropped today.

The minute-long trailer, which you can watch in the video above, showcases the whirlwind 20 days in the lead up to the 2025 Presidential inauguration, during which her husband Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States for the second time.

The controversial documentary, which has already stirred up divisive discourse online, officially has a January 30 release date, 10 days to a year after the inauguration, and will be released exclusively in theaters.

© Muse Films "MELANIA" will be released in theaters on January 30

MELANIA will be directed by Brett Ratner and produced by Brett, Fernando Sulchin, Marc Beckman, and the First Lady herself (reportedly even involving a $40 million production deal with personal interest from Jeff Bezos, who was present at the inauguration).

Per an official Amazon press release: "Amazon MGM Studios' film MELANIA offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration — through the eyes of the First Lady herself."

A quote from Melania herself after the trailer's release reads: "History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration. For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."