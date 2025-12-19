Crown Princess Mette-Marit set to undergo lung transplant, Palace confirms

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is set to undergo a lung transplant after a deterioration in her health, the Norwegian palace confirmed on Friday.

The royal, 52, was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and since then she had had to place restrictions on the number of engagements she undertakes. In October, she took a month away from her duties to undergo a month of pulmonary rehabitilation.

But now the palace has confirmed that her condition has worsened, saying in a statement: "During the autumn, a number of tests have been carried out that show a clear worsening of the Crown Princess' health. The physicians at Rikshospitalet University Hospital have therefore started the process towards an evaluation for potential lung transplant surgery."

© Getty Images Crown Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018

Are Martin Holm, Professor and Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Rikshospitalet University Hospital, said: "We are reaching the point where a lung transplant will be necessary, and we are undertaking the necessary preparations to ensure that this will be possible when the time comes. At present, no decision has been taken as to when the Crown Princess will be placed on the lung transplant waiting list."

Dr Holm is a specialist in internal medicine and pulmonary diseases.

The palace has added that Mette-Marit has expressed a strong interest in continuing to carry out her duties, but her programme will be organsied to adapt her activities to her health situation to the greatest extent possible.

The princess, who has been married to future king, Crown Prince Haakon, since 2001, was last seen publicly on Wednesday as the couple and their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18, visited the Langerudhjemmet nursing home in Oslo.