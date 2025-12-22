Prince George is the 'spitting image' of mum Kate in new photos - see the uncanny school days comparison

Prince George delighted royal fans as he visited a homeless shelter with his father, the Prince of Wales, last week.

In images shared by Kensington Palace over the weekend, the father and son duo donned aprons and helped with Christmas lunch preparations at The Passage, a homelessness charity which William has been patron of since 2019.

While many royal fans were quick to point out that George is following in his father and late grandmother Diana's footsteps, with the Princess taking William to visit the charity when he was just 11 years old, others noticed a strong resemblance between George and his mother, the Princess of Wales, at a similar age.

Photographs of Kate taken when she was on the hockey team at her preparatory school, St Andrew's in Pangbourne, Berkshire (between 1986 and 1995), and the pictures of George at The Passage, prove the pair have similar face shapes and smiles.

© Getty / Kensington Palace George is the image of his mother Kate at around a similar age

"Catherine has a beautiful smile. George has it too," one social media user commented.

Another observed: "I remembered when he was born William told one of the press that George looked exactly like Catherine. I can totally see it now."

A third added of George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: "So like his mama, Charlotte is like papa and Louis is like grandpa Mike [Middleton]."

George has certainly inherited his mother's love of sport. While Kate excelled at hockey, tennis, netball and swimming at school, William recently spoke about his children's hobbies on Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace George helping to prepare food in the kitchen at The Passage

"Charlotte does her netball as well and her ballet and so keeping them busy with sports and being outdoors is really important. They're trying to learn musical instruments. I'm not sure how successful we're being with that. George loves his football and his hockey," he said.

Milestone moment

Prince George's visit to The Passage is the latest major outing for the Prince and Princess of Wales's son, who is second-in-line to the throne.

© Alamy Live News Kate and George at the Festival of Remembrance

In November, George accompanied his mother Kate to the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall, where he watched emotional videos of veterans speaking about their experiences and paying tribute to their lost friends and comrades.

© Getty George speaking with veterans on VE Day

The young Prince also attended a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace during the VE Day 80 commemorations, where he expressed interest in learning about those who served in the war.