Prince George the fashion influencer - future king sells out £27 jacket in seconds

Prince George looked wonderful in new pictures released over the weekend as he joined his father, the Prince of Wales, to visit a homelessness organisation close to his heart.

The 43-year-old took his 12-year-old son to The Passage in Victoria, where the pair helped prepare care packages and decorated a Christmas tree. William became patron of the establishment in 2019 after being introduced to the London-based homelessness charity more than 30 years ago with his late mother, Princess Diana.

George, who is the eldest of the Wales' children, often steps out in formal tailored suits, so it was a refreshing surprise to see him don more casual attire, in the form of a ruby red zip-up jacket that featured subtle blue and white stripes on the arms and neckline. George's bold top came from high street store Boden, known as the 'Heritage Half-Zip Jumper.' Made from a wool-rich, cotton blend, the toasty style is both smart yet appropriately casual for his day of assisting with tasks at The Passage.

The style went down to just £27.75 in the brand's mid-season sale. As a fashion editor with over fifteen years of experience, I wasn't surprised to hear that as soon as shoppers discovered where George's jumper was purchased from, it quite literally flew off the virtual shelves at Boden, selling out in seconds. Everything the royal family chooses to wear has huge selling power, particularly if it is from an accessible high street store.

I have partaken in a hunt for the style, as I must confess that I would love to gift this to my own son, and I've found a couple of sizes on the Next website, although only for ages 2-3 and 4-5. I suggest you snap it up with speed if it's on your wish list and you have children of this age. As George is approaching his teenage years, his style has become more preppy, and I've found a great alternative if you have offspring this age and want to invest in something similar. This Reiss separate, although a different colour, is also made with wool and has the same structured collar and zip-through finish.

The 'George Effect'

"When Prince George appeared in the Boden half-zip jumper, it didn't just make headlines but sold out almost immediately. It's a classic example of royal influence in action," children's stylist, Charlotte Kewley, tells HELLO!.

"The appeal is in its everyday practicality and accessible price point (most recently in the sale for under £30). It resonates with parents looking for smart, wearable pieces," the talented professional added.

© WireImage From a young age, Prince George's outfits have gained serious interest

Charlotte, who is known as 'The Little Stylist' on Instagram, mused: "Much like when a celebrity is photographed in a high-street brand which demands spikes overnight, there's an excitement in seeing public figures (especially royals) choose affordable items. We're so used to aspirational wardrobes that are out of reach, so moments like this have a big impact," she explained.

Prince George, the fashion influencer

It appears that the future King has created a fashion frenzy, and it's not the first time. George has been an 'influencer' from his earliest years. In 2014, when he was just 17 months old, the then pint-sized royal looked nothing short of adorable as he tenderly sat on the steps of Kensington Palace, sporting a cheeky grin and an outfit which went viral from the moment the picture was released.

In official photographs to celebrate Christmas that year, George donned a sweet knitted top that featured very patriotic, mini knitted Queen's Guards, which are famously seen outside Buckingham Palace. He also sported little shorts, long socks, and structured shoes, as well as a white shirt.

The top in question was from Cath Kidston, and not only did it sell out rapidly, but the brand had to restock at speed due to mounting popular demand. It cemented George's place as a fashion icon, and retailers saw a boom in the desire for traditional children's clothing from then on.