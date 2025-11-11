Prince George's quiet passion that signals he's following in Prince William's footsteps

Prince George's love of aircraft from a young age has been well-documented, but the Princess of Wales revealed that her eldest son, 12, "knows much more about aircraft than me". Kate made the comments as she led the nation on Armistice Day, laying a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Tuesday.

After the ceremony, the Princess, 44, who was dressed respectfully in an all-black ensemble, met a number of war veterans. Geoffrey Spencer, a 100-year-old RAF Veteran and VJ Day hero, regaled stories to Kate about flying Lancaster Bombers in the Second World War.

The royal replied: "George very much likes Airfix models and the Lancaster Bomber and he knows much more about aircraft than me." His son-in-law, Will Clarke, said to Kate: "As you know, it's all about family. Credit to you and Will."

It comes after George joined his mother, the King and Queen and other senior royals at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday – six months after he met veterans at the VE Day tea party at Buckingham Palace in May.

Kate was seated next to her son and was seen chatting and pointing things out to him during the event which included readings, prayers and music. George watched intently as emotional videos of veterans speaking about their experiences and paying tribute to their lost friends and comrades played during the performances.

WATCH: Princess Kate attends solemn Armistice Day service in Staffordshire

Prince George's fascination with flying

George, who is destined to be King one day, carried out his first official engagement in the UK at the age of two when he joined his parents at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Wearing blue ear defenders, the royal tot got behind the controls of a Red Arrow aircraft and sat inside a Squirrel helicopter.

© Samir Hussein George seated inside a helicopter with his parents in 2016

On William and Kate's royal tour of Germany and Poland in 2017, George appeared in his element as he climbed aboard a helicopter in Hamburg. And in July 2023, as the Waleses attended the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, the Prince was given the opportunity to operate the controls of a C-17 aircraft.

© Getty George was delighted to be shown around a helicopter on the royal tour of Germany in 2017

Last year, William revealed at a Buckingham Palace garden party that his son is a "potential pilot in the making" and George reportedly had his first flying lesson during the school summer holidays in 2024.

© WPA Pool William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017

George could follow in his father's footsteps if he chooses to pursue military training. The Prince of Wales was based at RAF Valley in Anglesey between 2010 and 2013 when he served with the search and rescue force. He then took up a position as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years before stepping down in July 2017 to fulfil full-time royal duties.

When will George carry out royal duties?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gently introducing George to public duties, but the couple are prioritising his education first. According to Robert Hardman's book, King Charles III: The Inside Story, George is unlikely to take up full-time royals until he's much older and finished with his education.

© Getty George meeting veterans during a VE Day tea party at Buckingham Palace in May

"Whereas Charles III had his future mapped out without consultation, Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his choice of university education, his engagement with the armed forces and his introduction to regular royal duties," Robert wrote. "He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

"'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties,' says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the Coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was clearly the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"