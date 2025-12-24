Princess Charlotte, 10, is a mini Kate as she reveals talents on the piano in royal duet

Princess Charlotte is following in her mother's footsteps as she showcased her musical talents during a piano duet with the Princess of Wales.

The special moment between mother and daughter, filmed last week, featured on Kate's Together at Christmas carol service, which aired on Christmas Eve on ITV.

A smiling Charlotte, ten, who wore a collared knit, a plaid skirt and a gold bow in her hair, sat alongside her mother, as she and Kate, 43, wearing a green velvet dress, one-handedly played their parts of a piece called Holm Sound on a piano set inside the spectacular Inner Hall of Windsor Castle.

Kate and Charlotte joined forces View post on Instagram

Kate, who gained her grade three piano and grade five theory at school, revealed back in 2023 that Charlotte was taking piano lessons.

© ITV / BBC Studios Events Charlotte and Kate played together

The Princess spoke with Chinese pianist Lang Lang at the Royal Variety Performance in November 2023, who shared: "We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good.

"Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte 'Hey, look, if you practise a lot you can be like him'.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The young royal followed in her mum's footsteps

"So I'm happy to be helpful a little bit. It's really funny, I was like, 'Wow, I'm sure she will do well at the piano'. I think she is practising."

It also marks the third time Kate has performed in public, having stunned royal fans at her inaugural Christmas carol service in 2021 when she played piano alongside singer Tom Walker.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Charlotte tackled the piece with ease

She also performed during the opening number at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

Meaning behind the song

The song was written by Erland Cooper for his mother, Charlotte. The Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, originally from the Orkney Islands, is known for being inspired by nature and connection with his work - themes which are of deep importance to the Princess of Wales.

In a message to mark Mother's Day in March, the Princess said nature has been her family's "sanctuary" over the past year, as she underwent preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Charlotte beamed at her mother during the performance

HELLO! understands that it is a piece that Kate and Charlotte enjoy playing together at home, and the Princess wanted to do this to showcase connection and the values she spoke about in the letter given to guests at the Westminster Abbey and Community Carol Services.

A piece was played alongside a voiceover of Kate reading the message, in which she observed that Christmas is a time that reminds us "how deeply our lives are woven together" adding that despite life feeling "fragmented or uncertain" at times, the festive season "invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another".

The royal's fifth Christmas concert, which took place on 5 December, was themed around love, compassion and connection, with guests invited to add their names on red loops to the 'connection tree' outside Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, were among those to contribute their names to the tree.