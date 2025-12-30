Meghan Markle shares her quiet NYE plans with Prince Harry

If there's one thing Meghan Markle loves, it's entertaining at home. Her whole Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, centres around delighting guests with little details, while her lifestyle brand, As Ever, focuses on making magical memories through food, drink and small luxury touches.

So, it comes as a surprise to learn that the Duchess has unexpectedly low-key plans for New Year's Eve. In her latest newsletter, sent to subscribers of As Ever, Meghan gave an insight into how she and Prince Harry will mark the start of the new year.

In a message titled "pop the bubbly", Meghan sent her fans a link to As Ever's wine collection, accompanied by a note from the Duchess.

© Netflix Meghan Markle loves to entertain at home

"When the clock strikes midnight, we'll be celebrating right along with you," Meghan began. "Glasses raised, bottles of bubbly popping, and confetti in the air - only in our case, it's Flower Sprinkles falling instead," she added, referring to the infamous edible flower sprinkles Meghan sells for $15 on her site, describing them as "tiny vibrant edible flower petals that act as confetti."

Continuing her dive into her plans for 31 December, Meghan continued: "A crisp pour of Brut, a joyful toast and a wish from us to you: may the year ahead be full of good company, memorable nights, and plenty of reasons to celebrate."

© Netflix Meghan Markle says she'll be raising a glass on NYE

She signed off her joyful message in an unmistakably British way, writing: "Cheers, dears!"

Meghan's New Year messages

The former Suits star has written similarly effusive New Year wishes to her fans in the past. Rewind a decade, and in 2015, she penned a heartfelt note on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

© Netflixx Meghan made room for magic - and Prince Harry! - in her life in 2016

At the time, she wrote of her hopes for 2017: "My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change. To let the magic know that there is an open-door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party. I invite you to do the same. Have a beautiful, blissful, and incredibly magical 2016. So grateful to be with you on the ride."

Magic certainly did enter Meghan's life in 2016, as that was the year she met and began dating Prince Harry – an event which changed her life, relocating her from her home in Vancouver to London – likely breaking the plans she had made!