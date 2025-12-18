Netflix enlists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for adaptation of 'flirty' romance novel

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to bring a romance novel to the screens with an adaptation of the book The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory to Netflix.

Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver will adapt the book, while Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, are producing the project for Archewell Productions hub alongside producer Tracy Ryerson, Deadline reports.

The synopsis for the book reads: "A groomsman and his last-minute guest are about to discover if a fake date can go the distance in a fun and flirty debut novel. Agreeing to go to a wedding with a guy she gets stuck with in an elevator is something Alexa Monroe wouldn't normally do. But there's something about Drew Nichols that's too hard to resist."

Bestselling author Jasmine has since written a number of books, including The Proposal, Royal Holiday and most recently, Flirting Lessons.

Tracy Oliver has co-written three movies: Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip and Little, with 2017's Girls Trip making her the first Black woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million at the global box office.

It's the latest Netflix offering from the Sussexes, who renewed their partnership with the streaming giant in a "multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects" in August.

Harry and Meghan are producing the Wedding Date with Netflix

Five years ago, Harry and Meghan secured a lucrative contract, thought to be worth more than 100 million dollars (£74 million) with the streaming giant after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

Meghan said at the time of the announcement: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Netflix shows

The Sussexes' debut docuseries, Harry & Meghan, broke records for Netflix when it was released in 2022, with a number of explosive, personal revelations from the pair as they documented their first date to leaving the UK for a new life in the US.

© Netflix Harry made a cameo in his wife's With Love, Meghan Holiday Special

The pair also served as executive producers of Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.

Earlier this year, the first season of the Duchess' lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, aired, with a second season following in August and a Holiday Special.

WATCH: The trailer for Meghan's Holiday Special

Harry and Meghan also produced a documentary-short film, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, about an orphanage in Uganda's Masaka region, where orphaned children find joy and healing through dance, which dropped on the streaming giant earlier in December.

Still in the pipeline is an adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel, Meet Me At The Lake.