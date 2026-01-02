Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly make decision about their children Archie and Lilibet's future

Harry and Meghan have quietly hinted at their children's future in the public eye. Since exiting the royal family in 2020 and relocating to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a conscious effort to keep their two children relatively out of the spotlight.

Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, have made the occasional appearance on their mum's social media over the years with their faces obscured, but Harry and Meghan have ultimately kept their kids' privacy growing up and left them out of public appearances.

But last month, the couple dropped a clue that Archie and Lilibet could have a more public role going forward, like their parents. The pair released a statement in December from their non-profit organisation that made the first-ever official mention of their children.

The couple announced their Archewell Foundation would be rebranded as Archewell Philanthropies after five years. "This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family". In the same month, Archie and Lilibet appeared alongside their parents on the family Christmas card.

However, a friend of the couple's who spoke to the Daily Mail said they were "genuinely confused" over the pair's apparent plans to involve their kids more publicly. “Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles," they explained.

© Archewell Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet helped out at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles

Lilibet and Archie's titles

Lilibet and Archie have been raised in relative privacy on a family estate in Montecito. While their upbringing is much different from their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who have been raised publicly in the royal family, Lilibet and Archie still maintain royal titles.

In 2023, Harry and Meghan announced Lilibet and Archie would both use Princess and Prince titles, respectively. The name change was reflected on the Royal Family's official website with the line of succession.

Lilibet and Archie's charity involvement

Harry and Meghan are no strangers to public outings, just the two of them. But in November 2025, the couple brought their children along for a rare public appearance for a special Thanksgiving initiative from the Archewell Foundation.

Archie and Lilibet joined their parents for a day volunteering at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, where they helped bake cookies and prepare and package meals for the local community. The outing marked the children's charity debut.

The couple have committed themselves to charity and philanthropy work over the years with the Archewell Foundation and Harry's Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014. Their recent Thanksgiving outing shows their children are continuing to be raised with the same charitable values.

Harry opened up about how fatherhood has altered his own charitable perspective. "I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes," he exclusively told us at the WellChild Awards in September 2025. "It's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you."