Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release throwback photo from special trip for Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their 2025 family Christmas card on Friday.

Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, chose a photograph from the Invictus Games in Canada as their festive photo to feature on their annual card this year. It read: "We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year," in its established calligraphy-style font.

© Archewell Harry and Meghan's card showed them at the Invictus Games in Canada

Explaining the meaning behind Harry and Meghan's latest card, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey explains: "The Sussexes' Christmas card this year is another departure from what we've seen in previous years, but I think it's reflective of changes they've made this year, through their approach to their charity work, including their new name, Archewell Philanthropies, as well as their personal projects they've taken on.

"The picture just shows Harry and Meghan smiling together during their time at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler earlier this year, which is symbolic of their next chapter and how they want to 'broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family'. Archie and Lilibet do not feature on the card this year, but there are glimpses of the children in their video highlights. While the couple do share anecdotes about their family life, this emphasises their desire to keep their children out of the public eye."

The card is inkeeping with Harry and Meghan's decision to use photos from their charity and philanthropic work, rather than a personal photo as they did in previous years. The card was part of a holiday video which featured their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, during which they announced their decision to rename their organisation, previously known as the Archewell Foundation, to Archewell Philanthropies, marking five years since its founding. See the video below.





WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce 'next chapter' with 2025 Christmas video featuring Archie and Lilibet

Harry and Meghan set up the Archwell Foundation, which follows the mission statement "Show up, do good, after stepping down from their royal duties and moving to Los Angeles in 2020.

This year, the charity has advocated for safer digital spaces and the responsible development of artificial intelligence. It has also funded support for children affected by conflict in Gaza and Ukraine.

© Getty The couple have carried out philanthropic work with their organisation, The Archewell Foundation, which has been renamed

The Archewell Foundation takes its name from "arche", the ancient Greek word meaning "source of action", and "well", symbolising "a plentiful source or supply, a place we go to dig deep."

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: "This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good."

Harry & Meghan's changing holiday cards

The couple started sharing an annual holiday card back in 2018, the year they tied the knot, and fittingly, used a special photo from their big day as their first photo of choice.

The image in question was a stylish black-and-white shot from their private wedding reception, showing the newlyweds facing away from the camera and looking at fireworks overhead.

The couple's first Christmas card was in 2018, the year they got married

Following their exit from the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan opted for a very American-style holiday card, the card showing a cartoon-style depiction of a family photo. The image appeared to mark a new chapter Sussexes as they started their new life across the Atlantic.

In 2021, despite having left their royal family behind, the card they chose was somewhat reminiscent of the cards produced by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The photo in question saw Harry, Meghan and Archie matching in jeans, and Princess Lilibet made her debut, looking adorable in a white dress.

© The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan's 2020 Christmas card

But this was the last time they followed suit with their holiday cards. From 2022 onwards, the couple focused on highlighting their philanthropic and charity work, also creating a signature font and style that has remained consistent.

© Archewell Now their cards focus mainly on their philanthropic endeavours as well as the occasional personal photo

The 2022 card highlighted the couple's accolades and charitable work, while 2024's greeting captured humanitarian visits to Nigeria and Colombia.

Their latest card was also the first time they opted for a collage-style creation, showing moments of both their charitable endeavours and personal moments.