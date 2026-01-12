Revealed: what the royal family keep hidden on palace balcony during official appearances

When members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, you can expect waves and Prince Louis more than likely stealing the spotlight. But, there's something about those appearances that many may not realize. It has been revealed to HELLO! that televisions for the royals are hidden during balcony appearances.

The Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace blocks the family's view of The Mall when they step onto the balcony, so televisions are placed inside the balcony area to let the royals see both The Mall and themselves. With the balcony typically covered by a red drape for such occasions, the televisions are concealed from public view.

Hidden out of sight

"They are placed in the corners of the balcony, slightly canted. The balustrade is covered in red fabric, so all the equipment can be hidden behind it," an inside source exclusively tells HELLO!.

The revelation of the TVs raises an amusing question: could Prince Louis be hamming it up a bit more if he can see himself on camera?

© Getty The royals can see themselves and The Mall clearly on the TVs

Balcony appearances

The royals appear on the balcony every June for Trooping the Colour, where they watch the RAF fly-past and seven-year-old Louis tends to put on a cheeky display. Over the years, the royals have also stepped out onto the balcony to mark Jubilees, VE Day, King Charles' coronation and the RAF's centenary in 2018.

It was on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony that then-Prince Charles and his first wife, Princess Diana, shared a kiss after their wedding in 1981, and the current Prince and Princess of Wales followed suit with not one, but two kisses in 2011.

© BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images The TVs are concealed behind the red fabric

According to the royal family's website, the first recorded royal balcony appearance was in 1851, when Queen Victoria, King Charles' great-great-great-grandmother, made an appearance during celebrations for the opening of the Great Exhibition.

© JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images The Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace blocks the royals' view of The Mall

Visit the room that leads to the balcony

The royals enter the balcony through the palace's Centre Room in the East Wing. The room, one of the 775 rooms at Buckingham Palace, is among the stops on the East Wing Exclusive Guided Tour. There, in the Centre Room featuring a glass chandelier shaped to resemble a lotus flower, guests can catch a glimpse through the windows of what the royals see when they’re on the balcony and see the - surprisingly small - balcony itself, where they assemble for special occasions.

The 90-minute tours, which cost £100 per person, are "designed to give visitors a more in-depth look at the history of the East Wing and a chance to appreciate up-close the detail and craftsmanship of the works of art on display". The tours take place every Sunday, Monday, Friday and Saturday through March 30, 2026.