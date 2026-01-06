King Charles to upgrade wedding venue at Dumfries House

The King is set to extend Dumfries House – the headquarters of The King's Foundation – in a bid to create a new "go-to venue for high-end, luxury weddings and private events" both nationally and internationally.

The development – which is named The King's Hall in honour of the monarch – will see a 430sqm extension added to the east wing of Dumfries House in Cumnock, East Ayrshire.

The single-storey extension includes a 282sqm public hall and will cater for events of up to 200 guests.

It's set to open in July 2027, with the structure intended to match the architecture of the 300-year-old house and will be built using the same techniques using locally-sourced materials.

It is also intended to showcase the charity's principles of "harmony and sustainability" and will be heated using newly-installed heat pumps and biomass boilers while menus will be made up of organic food and locally-sourced produce.

Weddings are currently held in the Tapestry Room of Dumfries House, with receptions taking place in a marquee erected in the grounds behind the east wing.

© The King's Foundation How the King's Hall will look from the back of the house

The new space will enable house to host five or six large-scale events each week, compared to the current average of one or two due to space restrictions.

The foundation said proceeds from ticketed events and venue hire will support the conservation and development of the house and estate, as well as the foundation's education programmes and community initiatives.

© The King's Foundation A visual of how the space inside the King's Hall will look

Gordon Neil, executive director of The King's Foundation, said: "The most important thing for The King's Foundation, given our education programmes in architecture and heritage craft skills, was to produce a building that incorporated traditional crafts and locally-sourced building materials.

"We've used a local quarry to mine the stone and utilised the same building techniques as those used to build Dumfries House 300 years ago while also incorporating newer techniques and elements that we need to include to meet today’s building standards.

"The King's Hall will be a true testament to the impact of His Majesty on Dumfries House and the vital education and employment it provides."

© The King's Foundation The current facade of Dumfries House

In my role as HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, I was invited up to see Dumfries House in Scotland, and it truly is a remarkable, historic estate and was fascinating to see all of the projects the Foundation currently offers.

The new venue will certainly be a welcome addition to the house and from the plans released by the Foundation, the King's Hall will blend seamlessly into the current structure, as if it's always been there.

History of Dumfries House

Dumfries House was built between 1754 and 1759 for William Dalrymple, 5th Earl of Dumfries, with Robert Adam the lead architect. It was later extended with the east and west wings in 1890 by Robert Weir-Schultz.

In 2007, the 18th century property and its antique contents were due to be auctioned off. But at the eleventh hour, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, led a consortium of organisations and individuals in a passionate campaign for its rescue.

© PA The King will star in a new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, filmed at Dumfries House

Over the past 18 years, it has been painstakingly restored, including its famous collection of Chippendale furniture.

It is also home to many of the King's Foundation's educational programmes and initiatives, including STEM, hospitality, farming and rural skills, fashion and textiles, building and crafts.

A new film, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, due to be released on Prime Video next month, was made in collaboration with The King's Foundation.

WATCH: King Charles stars in trailer for new documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision

The documentary, narrated by Kate Winslet, tells the story of how, as Prince of Wales, Charles pursued environmentalism before it was a mainstream concern, as well as the opposition he faced.