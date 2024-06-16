Supernanny reacts to 'care free' Prince Louis stealing the spotlight Trooping the Colour

As the Princess of Wales made a welcome return to public duties on Saturday, joining her family at the King's birthday parade, it was her youngest son Prince Louis who stole the spotlight.

Prince William and Princess Kate's three children; Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and little Louis, five, delighted crowds as they joined their parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the annual Trooping the Colour flypast.

It comes as no surprise that a jubilant Prince Louis couldn't help but let his bashful and charming personality shine through, cheering, yawning and even dancing as he soaked up the electric atmosphere during his grandfather's birthday celebrations.

WATCH: Prince Louis makes mum Kate giggle while dancing at Trooping the Colour

Global parenting expert Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny, was quick to react to the young royal's scene-stealing behaviour on the day.

Reacting to a video of the young royal dancing shared via HELLO!'s Instagram account, the TV star penned: "I don't know [much] but I do know Prince Louis doesn't care, he is enjoying himself and the fanfare of it all. Fantastic!! I love it!"

© Chris Jackson Prince Louis joined his parents and siblings on the blacony at Buckingham Palace

Jo added on her own Instagram page: "Dancing your worries away this weekend! You gotta love Prince Louis, so cavalier."

While the youngest of the Wales family has only had a handful of moments in the spotlight since he was born, each and every time Prince Louis makes a public appearance he catches the attention of royal fans.

© Getty Images Prince Louis charmed crowds

While TikTok users have dubbed him "the people's prince," others took to Instagram in response to his care-free personality at Trooping the Colour.

© BBC Prince Louis couldn't hold back his yawn during the flypast

"Louis is always guaranteed to bring a smile to everyone's face," one fan sweetly wrote, as another penned: "I love how they let him just be himself, and a ‘normal’ little boy."

Prince Louis' cheeky antics

It's not the first time Supernanny has chimed in on Prince Louis' behaviour in public occasions. At Christmas, during Princess Kate's Together at Christmas carol concert, Louis' cheeky behaviour set social media ablaze as royal fans took great joy in his "naughtiness", which saw Louis blowing out his sister Charlotte's candle.

"Prince Louis is a child I believe who is a highly sensitive person, he is elevated by high energy experiences and can sometimes get excited beyond the point that his behaviour may be unpredictable," said Jo.

© WPA Pool Prince Louis delights royal fans with his care-free attitude

"Sometimes it can be cute like blowing out candles or cheeky when he doesn't want to accept what's being asked of him by a parent," she wrote.Jo continued, addressing how Prince William and Princess Kate are a credit to their children.

"His parents navigate their son's behaviour in public settings, they balance room, holding space for Prince Louis to be himself emotionally, whilst instilling the importance of social conduct in public settings and I believe this should be recognized and complemented as many families do the same in life.

"Prince William, an assertive intuitive father in my opinion shows his confident ability to hold Louis hand to keep him safe and from creating any cheeky 'trouble' at the church whilst still remaining calm and confident, which is in fact the energy Prince Louis needs to feel in these moments."