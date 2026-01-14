Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei marks second wedding anniversary to pregnant wife Princess Anisha with loved-up personal photo

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei shared a touching tribute to his wife of two years, Princess Anisha, on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram account, the father-to-be shared two very personal images alongside his wife. The first, a black and white image, shows the couple in a close embrace while behind the scenes at the polo, a sport the Bruneian Prince plays professionally.

The second shows the couple unwinding on camping chairs positioned in a river. Alongside the images, Abdul simply wrote: "2," with a red love heart emoji.

The post sparked a slew of comments from fans who shared kind messages in the comments section: "Happy Anniversary lovebirds!" one commented. A second added, "So sweet."

Prince Abdul and Princess Anisha's decadent 10-day wedding

The royal 10-day wedding was unlike any other. The celebrations started with the Katam Quran, a special reading of the Quran. Where the Princess sported her first bridal look.

© IQBAL DATO HJ SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah got married at Istana Nurul Iman on January 14, 2024

This was followed by an elaborate, centuries-old powdering ceremony known as Istiadat Berbedak took place. This ceremony is customary in Malaysia and Brunei and involves the groom and bride-to-be being blessed by close family members, who usher them into a happy, fertile and wealthy married life.

The wedding extravaganza concluded with a wedding banquet at the royal palace, which saw 5,000 guests arrive to celebrate the royal couple.

© IQBAL SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah walk down the aisle during their wedding reception

When two become three

Now, settled into married life, the couple appear to have settled down in the UK, the couple sharing photos of their life together.

The Sultan of Brunei's son, 34, revealed the news in October that the couple are now expecting a baby. Taking to his Instagram account, Mateen posted a black and white photograph of the couple exchanging a loving look and holding hands on a balcony.

In the photos, Princess Anisha, 30, was wearing a floaty white button-down dress and holding her other hand on her growing bump. "And then there were 3," the Prince captioned the image.

Prince Abdul Mateen is the tenth child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his former second wife, Mariam Abdul Aziz. Having begun his education in Brunei, he later moved to London to study international politics at King's College London, as well as a masters from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.