Prince Harry's friend 'the happiest I could be' as she confirms magical engagement

Sophie Stanbury has started the year off in the most romantic way, as she revealed that she was now engaged to her long-term partner, Mark Wilson, a businessman.

The friend of Prince Harry took to social media to share the news, alongside photos of the pair embracing and one of Mark getting down on one knee. "A VERY special day, in a very special place," she wrote.

"And to my darling Mark, how did I get so lucky? Thank you for making me the happiest I could be, starting this year engaged, planning our new home and life together but best of all knowing that you'll be by my side forever."

The post was immediately met with support from Sophie's friends and fans, with one enthusing: "A million congratulations my darlings, couldn't be happier for you both," and a second commented: "Congratulations, nobody deserves it more Soph! Love this news."

© Instagram Sophie shared some happy news

A third added: "How wonderful, many congratulations," and a fourth penned: "So pleased for you. I've followed you for years through the ups and downs and hard work and tears. You deserve to be happy and I'm so glad you've found it with your precious Mark. Congratulations."

Although he didn't leave a comment, we're sure that Sophie's friend, the Duke of Sussex, will have been in touch. Sophie revealed during an episode of Ladies of London that the pair knew each other, with the star even having Harry's number on her mobile phone.

© Instagram Sophie was overjoyed to share her news

During an episode of the show, alongside friends Marissa Hermer and Adela King, she teased: "We should call some hot boys. I'm gonna call Prince Harry. He's really good fun. Is he under 'prince' or 'Harry'?"

Speaking later to The Daily Dish, she delved further into their friendship, revealing that they knew each other through mutual friends. She shared: "He's great. He's great fun. We've had a couple of weekends in the country with mutual friends. And he's just a fun-loving person."

Harry isn't the only royal that Sophie is friends with, as she also knows Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, alongside a "few others", but she noted that she doesn't hang out with her royal friends on a "regular basis".

Who is Sophie Stanbury?

Sophie is an interior designer, having previously worked at a successful hedge fund management company as well as working at Annabel's, a swanky exclusive club in London. The star currently runs her own clothing line, SoSophie, in which her fiancé holds shares.

She started rising to fame when she appeared on the second season of Bravo's Ladies of London as a friend of fellow castmates. She joined the main cast of the show in the third season, where she won over legions of fans.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pra Mark also has shares in Sophie's company

Sophie was previously married to Alex Stanbury, the brother of her close friend and former co-star, Caroline Stanbury; who also is currently a castmember on The Real Housewives of Dubai. Alex and Sophie welcomed two sons, Harry, 15, and Finn, 12, before they decided to part ways.

Speaking about her split with Bravo, Sophie said: "You go through phases of being extremely angry, extremely happy, extremely hurt, extremely liberated, extremely lonely. There's so many different feelings that go through you when you're going through a separation. And I really tried to handle them in a kind of demure, appropriate way.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Sophie shot to fame on Ladies of London

"I'm sure at times I didn't, because you do have those moments of anger where you just throw something out there or object to something or you protest about the way somebody else is treating you or treating them or whatever."