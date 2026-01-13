Princess Kate's 'country girl' wedding florist to receive incredible award

The florist who turned Westminster Abbey into a tree-lined avenue for the Prince and Princess of Wales's royal wedding will be awarded an MBE at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Shane Connolly, who is being honoured for services to sustainable floristry, was the man behind the floral arrangements chosen for Prince William and Kate's nuptials in 2011, as well as the then Prince of Wales and the then Duchess of Cornwall's blessing in Windsor in 2005, and their coronation in 2023.

The aisle inside the London church was transformed with six field maples and two hornbeams, reflecting William and Kate's love of the English countryside.

Mr Connolly told the BBC at the time of the wedding: "The theme is that everything is from the estates, that everything is English, that everything is seasonal, and all along Catherine has asked that it's just all neutral colour-wise.

"The aim is that the abbey looks unpretentious and simple and natural and that it reflects the fact that Catherine is a country girl at heart and that the couple are the best of British."

The blushing bride also carried a shield-shaped bouquet, which contained the traditional sprig of myrtle, lily of the valley, ivy, hyacinth and sweet William in a nod to her husband.

© Getty Images Shane Connolly pictured in 2011

Meanwhile, for the coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023, Mr Connolly also incorporated some of the King and Queen's favourite blooms.

There were more than 120 varieties of flowers featured at the service, including lily of the valley and auriculas, which both appeared in Camilla's wedding bouquet, as well as hellebores which appeared in the King's buttonhole at his wedding and are a particular favourite of his.

Boughs cut from flowering shrubs and trees from the five Royal Horticultural Society gardens adorned the High Altar, including branches from the pair of Dawyck beech trees planted by the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at RHS Wisley in 1978.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Shane Connolly arranging the coronation service flowers inside Chapter House in Westminster Abbey

The Queen later praised the florist for his displays when the pair met at London's Garden Museum in June 2023. She said: "They were so beautiful" and then quipped: "I didn't have a lot of chance to look at them”.

Mr Connolly also created the flowers for the funerals of Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, and her brother, Mark Shand.

Having previously held a royal warrant to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the former Prince of Wales, the florist was also awarded royal warrants by both the King and Queen in 2024.

1/ 5 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Charles and Camilla tied the knot in Windsor in April 2005 Camilla's bouquet featured spring flowers including lily of the valley and primroses in white, lavender and yellow.

2/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images William and Kate walk down the aisle after their wedding ceremony Lining the aisle of Westminster Abbey were eight 20 feet-high trees - six English Field Maple and two Hornbeam.



3/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Kate's beautiful bouquet Kate carried a bouquet of myrtle, lily-of-the-valley, sweet William, ivy, myrtle and hyacinth.



4/ 5 © AFP via Getty Images The newlyweds after the service There were also floral displays with plenty of greenery and foliage inside the Abbey.

