Princess went under the radar in satin Victoria Beckham bridesmaid dress

Brunei's Prince Mateen and his wife Princess Anisha only celebrated their first anniversary in January of this year, but Anisha made another stunning wedding appearance recently.

Unlike her own royal wedding, which was a lavish ten-day celebration, Anisha's friend's nuptials were more low-key. Taking a step back from the spotlight, Anisha acted as a bridesmaid in a slinky satin midi dress from Victoria Beckham.

The ice-white frock featured a high neckline, gathered sleeves and a ruched back that dropped into a fluted silky skirt. It tied in perfectly with the bridal party, who also wore different variations of soft blue silky dresses alongside the bride, who looked beautiful in a sheath dress with a loose lace bodice.

The Sultan's special advisor, Pehin Dato Isa's granddaughter Anisha, completed her bridesmaid attire with white block heels from Gianvito Rossi that were suitable for the grassy photoshoot, and styled her long brunette hair into soft waves with the top sections twisted into a half-updo. Mateen could just be seen next to his wife, looking dapper in a black tuxedo.

Brunei royal wedding

© IQBAL SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah got married in a 10-day celebration in January 2024

Anisha and Mateen got married over a ten-day celebration in January 2024, which included the ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman.

This saw his bride step out in an ivory wedding dress with a delicate pattern, long sleeves and a mini V-neck, which she accessorised with dazzling diamond jewellery and an unconventional jewel bouquet.

The princess secured a floor-length embellished veil with a symbolic tiara that belonged to her sister-in-law, Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah.

© IQBAL DATO HJ SELAMAT The bride wore her sister-in-law's symbolic tiara

The £10 million design is made up of a swallowtail flag and a royal parasol, which are both regalia of the sultanate's monarchy; wings, which symbolise the protection of justice; two upturned hands, which reportedly indicate the government's duty to preserve the welfare of the citizens; and a crescent, which is a symbol of Islam.

According to Alexandra Michell, Gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn, it was also a "practical" choice. She told HELLO!: "The 838 diamonds totalling 132 carats set in white gold piece was designed in 2023 as an easy-to-wear and lightweight tiara but with an impressive effect for HRH Princess Azemah’s wedding. I would estimate the value to be upwards of £10 million.

© Getty Images The Brunei royal's bride wore several wedding dresses throughout the celebrations

"Heavily laden tiaras can become uncomfortable to wear, especially when they must be worn during lengthy ceremonies. It is possible that this one was chosen for Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah to wear for practical reasons so as not to encumber her during the formal proceedings," Alexandra explained.

Over the ten days, Princess Anisha also slipped into a sparkling mermaid bridal gown, an elegant lace column gown by Teh Firdaus, and a striking red ensemble featuring brown leather detailing and chunky gold jewellery.