Brunei's Prince Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah announce they're expecting first baby
The Sultan of Brunei's son tied the knot with London-born entrepreneur Anisha in January 2024 during a lavish ten-day celebration

Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha are expecting their first baby© Getty
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
16 minutes ago
Prince Mateen Abdul of Brunei has excitedly announced that he and his wife, Princess Anisha Rosnah, are expecting their first child. The Sultan of Brunei's son, 34, posted the news on his Instagram account, sharing a black and white photograph of the couple exchanging a loving look and holding hands on a balcony.

Princess Anisha, 30, is seen wearing a floaty white button-down dress and holding her other hand on her growing bump. "And then there were 3," the Prince captioned the image.

It's not known when the baby is due, but the couple will mark their second wedding anniversary in January. The pair tied the knot in a spectacular ten-day celebration, which culminated with a ceremony at the Sultan's official residence, Istana Nurul Iman, in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan. As well as government leaders, guests included Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.

Prince Abdul Mateen is the tenth child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his former second wife, Mariam Abdul Aziz. Having begun his education in Brunei, he later moved to London to study international politics at King's College London, as well as a masters from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.

The royal's links to the UK are also linked to his military career, as he graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2011. The polo-playing prince is active on social media, sharing picture-perfect snaps from Wimbledon, Royal Ascot and country retreats in the Cotswolds.

Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah sitting at their wedding© Getty
The couple on their wedding day

Before his marriage to London-born entrepreneur Anisha, who runs a silk garment company and bespoke travel agency, Prince Mateen Abdul was considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. He and Anisha are said to have started dating in 2018, although they kept a low profile until their nuptials. The baby will be sixth in line to the Brunei throne after their father if the tot is a boy.

