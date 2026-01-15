Duchess Sophie pays 'morale boosting' visit to air ambulance service that helped save her life

The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to the air ambulance service that once helped save her life.

Sophie, who turns 61 next week, was airlifted to hospital from her home in Bagshot Park by Thames Valley Air Ambulance in 2001, when she suffered a potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

The then Countess of Wessex had to undergo an emergency operation at London's King Edward VII hospital.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, usually in one of the fallopian tubes. Unfortunately, it's not possible to save the pregnancy. It usually has to be removed using medicine or an operation.

She has since gone on to have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, in 2003 and 2007 respectively.

The Duchess has had a longstanding involvement with Thames Valley Air Ambulance and a year after the incident, she personally thanked the crew who flew her to hospital – pilot Andy Busby and paramedic Tim Goddard – at a dinner to raise funds for the service. In 2019, she became the organisation's patron.

© Mark Lord Photography / Thames Valley Air Ambulance The Duchess with Chief Executive Amanda McLean, Chris Burgon, Assistant Director of Operations, and Kurtis Poole, Clinical Informatics Lead

In what has been described as a "morale boost" by the lifesaving charity, the royal visited its Stokenchurch headquarters on Wednesday, on the back of its "busiest year yet in 2025". The critical care paramedic and doctor crews were called out 3,302 times last year, making it a record-breaking year.

Sophie was given a tour of the facilities, and in the Pre-hospital Education Centre, she watched critical care paramedics and doctors undertake a training scenario and got hands-on with some vital equipment, even practicing a lifesaving intervention herself.

© Mark Lord Photography / Thames Valley Air Ambulance The Duchess is greeted by Consultant Paramedic Mark Hodkinson and members of the Education team

Amanda McLean, Chief Executive of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: "It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness back to Thames Valley Air Ambulance headquarters.

"A former patient as well as our Royal Patron, the Duchess has always been passionate about our mission to give everyone in the region the best possible chance of survival and recovery.

© Mark Lord Photography / Thames Valley Air Ambulance The Duchess meets Doctor Asher Lewinsohn and gets hands on with the equipment used to train crew to deliver complex procedures such as arterial lines and airway management

"It was fantastic to be able to show the Duchess our expanded facilities and give Her Royal Highness an insight into the training our crews undertake.

© Mark Lord Photography / Thames Valley Air Ambulance The Duchess unveils a commemorative plaque alongside Consultant Paramedic Mark Hodkinson and Chair of the Board of Trustees Chris Bannister

"The visit follows a very busy year for our crews. We never forget that every single mission we attend is funded by the generosity of our supporters. So, as we release our 2025 statistics, I’d like to say a big thank you to the public for keeping us on the frontline of saving lives for another year."