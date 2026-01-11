Duchess Sophie ticks off first engagement of 2026 – in killer knee-high boots

The Duchess of Edinburgh set out on her first engagement on 9 January – and looked stylish while doing it. Duchess Sophie, 60, paid The Lighthouse, a community hub in Woking, a visit ahead of their relocation.

As the organisation's patron, Sophie spent time with volunteers as they packed up the charity's site, and was given a first look at The Lighthouse's temporary home while their current space is being redeveloped – all while wearing a killer pair of knee-high boots. According to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, Prince Edward'swife donned the 'Sinatra Suede Boots in Biscuit' by Penelope Chilvers.

View post on Instagram The boots, which retail for £359, are made from sumptuous suede, which is perfect for the winter season because its napped texture traps air to provide natural insulation. They featured a block heel, making them perfect for a daytime engagement where walking is required, while also offering a more glamorous appearance than wearing trainers. Styling her winter footwear, Sophie also donned a belted jacket by Bally, which featured a military aesthetic with structured button detailing and a Mandarin collar, as well as a charcoal rollneck and dark skirt.

© Getty Duchess Sophie arrived to watch the FEI Dressage - Grand Prix on day one of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show Rounding off her look was Isabel Marant's 'Oskan Moon Shoulder Bag in Cognac', which is a firm favourite in Sophie's wardrobe. She previously carried the £695 bag while attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2024.

Sophie's winter wardrobe staple Knee-high boots are a signature piece in Sophie's winter wardrobe and for good reason. Not only are they warm, but they enable her to look put together and formal, while not compromising her ability to walk on uneven ground associated with cold winter outings. A heeled boot also adds height to a look and takes it from casual to formal in a second. © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh teamed a Jane Taylor hat with coordinating boots She proved just that as she stepped out with not only Prince Edward, but also King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on 28 December 2025.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church Sophie re-wore her Penelope Chilvers boots, styling them with Harris Wharf's 'Volcano Coat' in a luxurious cream shade, Lexy London's 'Deborah' dress, and the 'Maria' fedora by Jane Taylor.

Sophie's style secret weapon The royal's outing to visit the charity Disability Initiative in Camberley, of which she is a patron, where she wore the same deep red printed dress and boots combo, proved that this style of footwear can be a secret style weapon for women in their 60s. © PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to a Christmas event at Disability Initiative in Camberley, Surrey Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, broke down her look. She told us: "It balances structure with warmth, two qualities that are often difficult to achieve simultaneously."