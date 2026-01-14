Royal family LIVE: Princess Kate's low-key celebrations revealed, Duchess Sophie to visit air ambulance and more

Sad news from the Spanish royal household, as Queen Sofia cancels a series of engagements in Palma de Mallorca amid her sister Princess Irene's ailing health.

King Felipe's mother had been due to attend two events on the Spanish island on Wednesday and Thursday.

© Getty Queen Sofia with Princess Irene and Infanta Cristina at the wedding of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Chrysi Vardinoyannis last February

According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, Princess Irene's is "very fragile and her condition is critical". This comes after the magazine revealed three years ago that the 83-year-old was "suffering from cognitive impairment that has progressively weakened her".