Live:Updated4m ago

Royal family LIVE: Princess Kate's low-key celebrations revealed, Duchess Sophie to visit air ambulance and more

All of the royal news and updates from Wednesday 14 January as the Duchess of Edinburgh steps out, Windsor Castle investiture and more

Kate Middleton visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance© Getty
HELLO!
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
Isabelle CaseyReporter
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 4 minutes ago
Share this:

TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Duchess Sophie to open the Pre-Hospital Education Centre at Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
  • Windsor Castle investiture: Lioness Millie Bright to receive CBE
  • King Frederik marks second year of reign.
  • Princess Kate's low-key birthday lunch revealed.
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4m ago

Kate's birthday lunch

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a low-key birthday lunch with her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Matthews, it has been revealed.

The trio dined at a local French bistro in Hungerford, Berkshire, with the restaurant describing the royal as "utterly charming, gracious and radiant". 

Find out more.

Kate Middleton smiling in checked dress© Getty Images
Kate dined at a French bistro on her 44th birthday

Share this:
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
24m ago

Queen Sofia cancels trip

Sad news from the Spanish royal household, as Queen Sofia cancels a series of engagements in Palma de Mallorca amid her sister Princess Irene's ailing health.

King Felipe's mother had been due to attend two events on the Spanish island on Wednesday and Thursday.

Queen Sofia with Princess Irene and Infanta Cristina at the wedding of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Chrysi Vardinoyannis© Getty
Queen Sofia with Princess Irene and Infanta Cristina at the wedding of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Chrysi Vardinoyannis last February

According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, Princess Irene's is "very fragile and her condition is critical". This comes after the magazine revealed three years ago that the 83-year-old was "suffering from cognitive impairment that has progressively weakened her".

Share this:
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
55m ago

Good morning!

We're back with more royal news and updates, and there's quite a lot on the agenda today.

Firstly, the Duchess of Edinburgh is expected to open the Pre-Hospital Education Centre at her patronage, Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

There's an investiture at Windsor Castle, with Lioness Millie Bright set to be among today's recipients. 

And today [Wednesday] marks two years since Frederik X of Denmark ascended the throne.

More to come, stay tuned!

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more