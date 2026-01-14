Royal family LIVE: Princess Kate's low-key celebrations revealed, Duchess Sophie to visit air ambulance and more

TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Duchess Sophie to open the Pre-Hospital Education Centre at Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
- Windsor Castle investiture: Lioness Millie Bright to receive CBE
- King Frederik marks second year of reign.
- Princess Kate's low-key birthday lunch revealed.
Kate's birthday lunch
The Princess of Wales enjoyed a low-key birthday lunch with her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Matthews, it has been revealed.
The trio dined at a local French bistro in Hungerford, Berkshire, with the restaurant describing the royal as "utterly charming, gracious and radiant".
Queen Sofia cancels trip
Sad news from the Spanish royal household, as Queen Sofia cancels a series of engagements in Palma de Mallorca amid her sister Princess Irene's ailing health.
King Felipe's mother had been due to attend two events on the Spanish island on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, Princess Irene's is "very fragile and her condition is critical". This comes after the magazine revealed three years ago that the 83-year-old was "suffering from cognitive impairment that has progressively weakened her".
Good morning!
We're back with more royal news and updates, and there's quite a lot on the agenda today.
Firstly, the Duchess of Edinburgh is expected to open the Pre-Hospital Education Centre at her patronage, Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
There's an investiture at Windsor Castle, with Lioness Millie Bright set to be among today's recipients.
And today [Wednesday] marks two years since Frederik X of Denmark ascended the throne.
More to come, stay tuned!