Duchess Sophie shows off her hockey skills during sporty engagement

The Duchess of Edinburgh displayed her sporting prowess as she visited England Hockey at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow on Monday.
Sophie, who turns 61 next week, has been patron of the national governing body since 2006, and has long shown her support for the sport.
Great Britain's hockey team have begun their training for the 2026 season, with the Duchess joining a training session on the pitch.
Back in 2014, Sophie expressed her admiration for the sport, saying: "I always really enjoyed playing hockey, it's so much more than just a team sport. Hockey has a great social side and is a thoroughly enjoyable game to both play and watch."
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, now 22, previously accompanied her mother on a visit to England Hockey's training ground in 2020. The then-16-year-old revealed her skills and two years later, she and her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, joined their parents to watch the team compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
England Hockey President Alex Danson-Bennett tells us at HELLO!: "It was an absolute pleasure to host the Duchess of Edinburgh at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre. It was fantastic for her to spend time with both our men's and women's squads and to take part in a hockey session with them. We appreciate her ongoing support and look forward to hosting her again in the future."
