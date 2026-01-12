Duchess Sophie shows off her hockey skills during sporty engagement

The Duchess of Edinburgh displayed her sporting prowess as she visited England Hockey at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow on Monday.

Sophie, who turns 61 next week, has been patron of the national governing body since 2006, and has long shown her support for the sport.

Great Britain's hockey team have begun their training for the 2026 season, with the Duchess joining a training session on the pitch.

Back in 2014, Sophie expressed her admiration for the sport, saying: "I always really enjoyed playing hockey, it's so much more than just a team sport. Hockey has a great social side and is a thoroughly enjoyable game to both play and watch."

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, now 22, previously accompanied her mother on a visit to England Hockey's training ground in 2020. The then-16-year-old revealed her skills and two years later, she and her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, joined their parents to watch the team compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

England Hockey President Alex Danson-Bennett tells us at HELLO!: "It was an absolute pleasure to host the Duchess of Edinburgh at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre. It was fantastic for her to spend time with both our men's and women's squads and to take part in a hockey session with them. We appreciate her ongoing support and look forward to hosting her again in the future."



1/ 7 © Getty Sophie wore an all-black ensemble The Duchess swapped her heeled boots for a pair of adidas running shoes, featuring a pink and yellow ombre design, as she stepped out onto the outdoor pitch.



2/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images Sophie with Holly Hunt Sophie shared a laugh with forward Holly Hunt, 28, during the practice session.



3/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images Royal concentration! The Duchess had a go at taking shots against goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard.



4/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images Sophie with goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard Sophie isn't the only keen hockey player in the royal family – the Princess of Wales was a prominent member of her school's hockey team during her childhood.



5/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images Always a good sport Sophie, captured mid-giggle, is never afraid of getting stuck in during her royal engagements.



6/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images Sophie spoke with team members Later, the Duchess watched the team take part in an indoor gym session.

