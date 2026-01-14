2026 is the new 2016: What the royals were up to a decade ago

We take a look at what the royal family looked like 10 years ago: new romance, family tours and much more

A look back at the royal family's engagements in 2016
Isabel Drugan
Isabel DruganSocial Media Coordinator
5 minutes ago
Share this:

It's all over the internet at the moment: 2026 is the new 2016. It seems many people feel that 2016 was one of the best years in recent history - and, looking back at a jam-packed royal calendar, we have to agree.

The late Queen Elizabeth II celebrated a huge milestone, while her grandson Prince William shared a number of adorable moments with his growing family. Prince Harry was making regular appearances at royal engagements, while things looked quite different for some members of the extended royal family.

Keep scrolling for a royal trip down memory lane, packed to the brim with iconic moments.

1/16

The then Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France. © Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, the then-Duchess of Cambridge, warmed all our hearts by releasing these adorable skiing holiday pictures. The royal couple had taken a trip to the French Alps with their two young children, Prince George, two, and Princess Charlotte, who was then just ten months old. We can't get over how sweet the family looks, bundled up together in a wintry wonderland.

2/16

Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. © WireImage

Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated a huge milestone in 2016. The monarch celebrated her 90th birthday, releasing a new portrait that featured herself with her son, the then-Prince Charles.

3/16

In this handout provided by The White House, President Barack Obama, Prince William and First Lady Michelle Obama talks with Prince George at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016 in London, England.© Getty Images

At only two years old, Prince George was already practising his diplomacy skills. The young royal stayed up past his bedtime to meet the then-US President Barack Obama - and the photos were just too cute. Barack and Michelle Obama had given Prince George a large wooden rocking horse when he was born, which George could be seen playing on while his parents and their guest applauded.

4/16

Prince Harry and Prince William try out light sabres during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios on April 19, 2016 in Iver Heath, England. © Getty Images

Who can forget this fun moment between brothers? Prince William and Prince Harry took part in a playful lightsaber fight as they toured the Star Wars set, meeting the cast, creatives and production crews behind the blockbuster franchise. It definitely looked like an enjoyable day out for the pair.

5/16

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are spearheading a new campaign called Heads Together in partnership with inspiring charities, which aims to change the national conversation on mental wellbeing. © Nicky J Sims

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry joined together for an important cause in May 2016. The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harry were at the Queen Elizabeth Park in London to launch their mental health initiative, the Heads Together Campaign. The event saw the royals try their hand at boxing, and even saw Harry get on the DJ decks! 

6/16

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Andrew watch the racing from the balcony of the Royal Box as they attend Derby Day during the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse on June 4, 2016 in Epsom, England. © Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured at Epsom in June 2016, enjoying the racing from the balcony of the Royal Box during Derby Day with her late husband, Prince Phillip, and their son, the now-disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

7/16

Zara Phillips, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's 90th birthday on June 11, 2016 in London, England. © Getty Images

The late Queen celebrated her birthday in style with the traditional Trooping the Colour, and the balcony of Buckingham Palace was awash with colour for the occasion. Another royal family member marking a special moment, too: Princess Charlotte was making her debut on the balcony! And who could forget the little moment we saw between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William: when William bent down to speak to a young Prince George, the Queen seemed unimpressed and was caught on camera telling him to stand up straight instead!

8/16

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first date together in London in 2016.© Netflix

2016 was also an important year for Prince Harry, who went on his first date with his future wife, Meghan Markle. The pair met at private members club Soho House in London. Prince Harry later recalled that he thought Meghan was "heart-attack beautiful" as they got to know each other.

9/16

Savannah Phillips, Mia Tindall, Autumn Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mike Tindall and Peter Phillips attend the Badminton Horse Trials on May 8, 2016 in Badminton, England. © Getty Images

Life looked quite different for many members of the royal family, including Peter Phillips. The son of Princess Anne was still with his then-wife, Autumn Kelly, with whom he shares two daughters, Savannah and Isla.

10/16

Peter Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Mike Tindall attend End of Silence charity event at Abbey Road Studios, in aid of Hope and Homes for children on June 1, 2016 in London, England. © David M. Benett

Mike Tindall, Princess Anne's son-in-law, looked quite different in 2016. The former England rugby union player had broken his nose at least eight times during the course of his career, leaving it twisted to the left. It was not until 2018 that he appeared to have had his nose straightened, not long before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

11/16

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016 in Braemar, Scotland. © Getty Images

We had to include this sweet mother-and-son moment between Queen Elizabeth II and her eldest son Charles. The pair were captured smiling at each other as they attended the Braemar Highland Gathering, which included a variety of sporting events, and raised money for Scottish residents affected by Storm Frank.

12/16

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at the Victoria Airport on September 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a big step in 2016, embarking on their first royal tour abroad as a family. The royal pair took three-year-old Prince George and 16-month-old Princess Charlotte to Canada, where we saw a plethora of adorable moments. We're certainly hoping for another Wales family tour in 2026!

13/16

Media Image

Cuteness overload alert! The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Canadian tour brought us these sweet family moments and we can't get enough, even ten years on. Prince George was seen sweetly hugging his father, Prince William, as they attended a children's party for military families in Victoria. During the same trip, Princess Charlotte proved herself every inch the perfect tiny royal, as she joined her mother in waving to well-wishers as the family departed from Victoria.

14/16

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured in 2016, before their relationship was made public.© Netflix

Now a few months into their relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a fun, relaxed outing together. In previously unseen photos, revealed in their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the couple dressed up for spooky season, attending an apocalypse-themed party in Toronto with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's boyfriend-now-husband, Jack Brooksbank. Meghan was living in the city at the time filming for her hit legal drama, Suits.

15/16

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the annual evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 8, 2016 in London, England.© Getty Images

2025 brought us some incredible white-tie looks from the royal family, especially the Princess of Wales - but how about this throwback to 2016? Senior members of the royal family gathered for the annual evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace. Duchess Kate's gorgeous red gown seems positively understated compared to the opulence of her more recent white-tie looks - but she still looked absolutely stunning.

16/16

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend a Christmas lunch for members of the Royal Family hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on December 20, 2016 in London, England. © Getty Images

Christmas is a time for family, and the close bond between Prince William and Prince Harry was certainly visible during the 2016 festive period. Prince Harry was pictured joining his brother and his family in the car on the way to a Christmas lunch for members of the royal family hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace - a lovely moment as the brothers arrived together.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More