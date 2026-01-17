Zara Tindall goes under the royal radar in plaid and baseball cap during Australian getaway

Zara Tindall looked virtually unrecognisable while doing a spot of shopping in Australia with her husband Mike. The daughter of Princess Anne has been in the country for several weeks as the couple work as ambassadors for the Magic Millions equestrian event in Queensland.

Zara, 44, went under the radar in a blue plaid shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses and a cream cross-body bag while visiting a Valley Eyewear store with Mike, 47. They smiled while posing for a photo behind the till with the company's founders and other team members.

Captioning a picture shared on Instagram, the brand wrote: "Great having Mike and Zara Tindall in our flagship store today getting our new collection before Magic Millions with our founders MC & Tenz." The post has already received several hundred 'likes'.

The royal couple also wore sunglasses from the Australian brand at Magic Millions last year. Zara used a statement pair to accessorise a stunning blue dress and matching hat for the famous equestrian event, which is held annually on the Gold Coast.

© @valleyeyewear / Instagram Zara looked low-key while out shopping in Queensland this week

Earlier this month, Zara wowed in a floral shirt dress at this year's Magic Millions, which she once again attended with Mike. The mother-of-three - whose children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, are back in the UK - wore a wide-brimmed hat, wavy hair and chunky heels in a nude hue.

Why is Zara in Australia?

In an Instagram post shared by the event, they described Zara and Mike as "long time Magic Millions Ambassadors". Indeed, they have been attending Australia's leading thoroughbred auction house - which also has a world-renowned horse racing carnival - for more than 13 years.

Zara, who has also taken to the saddle during the event, was named the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012, and in 2015 became Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women. Speaking to news.com.au of her fondness of Australia, she said: "I love coming down here and we love being a part of it.

© Getty Images Princess Anne's daughter has been participating in Magic Millions on the Gold Coast

"We have some great friends down here, so it is like a second home to us … and we love being here, we've got great memories here, we always have a great time and I think we have the same values as Australians anyway. It's an easy friendship."

During their time in the area, it has been revealed by Mike that they are staying at a lavish skyscraper with ultra-luxury apartments. The former rugby star posted a photo of himself hanging out of the window of a Remi Residences-branded car, which he captioned: "Massive thanks to Remi Residences for putting us up on the Gold Coast. Defo the place to be."