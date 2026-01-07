Is this Zara and Mike Tindall's skyscraper 'home from home' in Australia?

Zara and Mike Tindall have jetted away from the UK frost and touched down on the Gold Coast for their annual Australia trip. The royal couple are Down Under for Magic Millions, a racehorse auction event that they have been attending for years. So where are they staying during their sun-soaked trip?

Last year, an Instagram post by Mike revealed they stayed at Remi Residences, a lavish skyscraper with ultra-luxury apartments. The former rugby star posted a photo of himself hanging out of the window of a Remi Residences branded car, and he penned: "Massive thanks to Remi Residences for putting us up on the Gold Coast. Defo the place to be."

The apartments are available to buy, and usually, residents are prospective buyers looking to stay for a taster before they commit to purchase. Two luxury apartments recently sold for a whopping $19 million combined. It has not been confirmed if the Tindalls are staying at the luxury destination once again, but a new video shared on the official Instagram page showcased just how spectacular the building is.

The first clip was a drone shot of the exterior, revealing just how amazing the beachfront surroundings are. Then, the following clips highlighted the best of the best accommodation – the penthouse suite. It is incredibly vast with multiple balconies, modern décor, and the crème de la crème – the most breathtaking views. Amenities within the building include a 15-metre lap pool, a gym and a yoga studio.

© Instagram Zara and Mike pictured at their Australian home from home

Part of the promotional text reads: "Crowning the top three levels of the prestigious REMI Residences and capturing panoramic coastal, city, river and hinterland views, it’s a symphony of flawless luxury."

Mike and Zara Tindall pictured at the Magic Millions

While the luxury accommodation is undoubtedly a draw, the primary reason for their 10,000-mile journey is, of course, their shared passion for horses. Magic Millions is Australia's leading thoroughbred auction house and racing carnival. King Charles' niece Zara has been attending the venue for over 13 years. In 2012, she was announced as Magic Millions' Racing Women Ambassador following her silver medal win at the London Olympics, and in 2015, her role was elevated from Ambassador to Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women.

Zara and Mike's love for Australia

© Getty The couple love Australia

Speaking exclusively to us, Zara revealed why she and husband Mike Tindall continue to make Australia their second home each January. "We have always loved Australia, and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year."

But will they ever relocate from their UK home? Zara told Australian Women's Weekly in 2019 that permanently relocating to Australia could be on the cards one day.

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said. So, we shall see!