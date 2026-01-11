Zara Tindall is a vision in romantic floral dress at Magic Millions Polo event

Zara Tindall looked every inch the modern royal as she stepped out at the Magic Millions Polo event, dazzling onlookers in a beautifully feminine floral dress during a standout appearance in Queensland.

The accomplished equestrian and Olympic medallist embraced effortless summer elegance for the high-profile polo match, choosing a flowing floral ensemble that perfectly suited the sun-soaked Broadbeach setting.

The dress’s soft silhouette and delicate print offered a romantic contrast to the sporting backdrop, while Zara’s relaxed styling - minimal jewellery, glowing makeup and loose, polished hair - reinforced her signature blend of practicality and polish.

The outing marked a triumphant day for Zara, who not only impressed on the sidelines but also on the field.

According to a celebratory Instagram post shared by Magic Millions, the royal "takes home the Polo trophy for team Pommery Champagne this afternoon," following an already busy morning that saw her saddle up Rescoria in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup.

The post also paid tribute to Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, describing them as "long time Magic Millions Ambassadors"” and highlighting just how packed their Australian visit has been.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Zara and Mike arrive at the Magic Millions polo

With the couple set to sell four yearlings at the Magic Millions sale and attend the TAB Magic Millions Barrier Draw at Kurrawa Beach, the week ahead promises to be a significant one.

Zara and Mike have been involved with Magic Millions, Australia's leading thoroughbred auction house and a world-renowned horse racing carnival held annually on the Gold Coast, for more than 13 years now.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Zara Tindall spotted horse riding on the Gold Coast ahead of her on-horse appearance at the Magic Millions Polo

Zara was named the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012, following her silver medal win at the Olympics in London, and, in 2015, she had her role changed from Ambassador to Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women.

"It’s obviously a great honour to be included in the showjumping part of the carnival," Zara told news.com.au ahead of her appearance . "But we don’t get a lot of preparation.

"When I land, I go and sit on the horse and ride it a couple of times before Sunday, but do you know what? Thoroughbreds are such incredible animals, they always want to do a job, and I’m lucky that the horse is already schooled anyway so I don’t need to retrain it on the spot.

© Getty Magic Millions ambassador Zara Tindall takes part in the Magic Millions Barrier Draw on January 09, 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia.

"They love their job. I love them. You know, whatever you ask of them, whatever discipline they’re in, they are incredible animals like that. It’s good fun. It’s great to be a part of it."

Zara also spoke of her love of Australia: "I love coming down here and we love being a part of it," she stated.

"We have some great friends down here, so it is like a second home to us … and we love being here, we’ve got great memories here, we always have a great time and I think we have the same values as Australians anyway. It’s an easy friendship."