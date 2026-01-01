Mike and Zara Tindall dress up for New Year's Day fun at the races with children

Mike and Zara Tindall rang in the new year with a family outing to the Cheltenham New Year's Day races. The daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-rugby player husband treated their three children to premium seats at the annual horse racing spectacle in Gloucestershire on January 1.

Spotted enjoying themselves in the Royal Box at Cheltenham Racecourse's Princess Royal Stand, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, spent quality time with their parents, Mike, 47, and Zara, 44, as they joined revellers welcoming 2026 at the famous sporting grounds.

Keep reading to see the best pictures from their fun day out…

© James Whatling Zara's a vision in tweed Arriving at the racecourse, the former Olympian dazzled in a double-breasted light brown and beige tweed L'agence wool coat that featured flashes of green and orange throughout the pattern. She added a chocolate brown polar neck dress underneath the coat that was held together at her waist by a belt in the same design as the rest of the outer layer. Finishing off the outfit, she wore a bespoke teal velvet Camilla Rose Millinery headband, a pair of brown leather Fairfax & Favor high-heeled boots and some leather gloves. Pinned to one of her lapels was a Jockey Club name tag that bore her moniker.

© James Whatling Fun on the balcony Zara and Mike's youngest child, Lucas, appeared to be having a great time as he looked out over the course from the transparent balcony and swung from the railings while his sisters cheered on the competitors. He was dressed in a dark green shirt and some black trousers for the occasion, and wore brown lace-up boots on his feet.

© James Whatling Savannah Phillips shows off her new braces Joining her cousins, Savannah, 15, smiled, revealing a new set of braces as she enjoyed the horse racing below her from the balcony. She is the older daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips and the oldest granddaughter of Princess Anne.

© James Whatling Zara has a mum moment Captured having a little word with her youngest child, Zara was photographed sternly chatting with Lucas during his escapades on the balcony, who met his mother's words with a sullen look as he clung on to the glass panelling, next to his sister Lena.

© James Whatling Isla Phillips wraps up for the cold Another of Anne's grandchildren and the younger daughter of Peter and Autumn, Isla, 13, joined her cousins and sister on the balcony for the family fun day out. She wore a navy and grey checkered scarf over the top of a long black coat and accessorised with a gold necklace and earrings to match.

© James Whatling An adorable cousin reunion Ringing in the new year together, Isla chatted with her younger cousin Mia on the balcony, and the pair were spotted giggling as they took in some of the racing. Mia was dressed in the same navy flowing ensemble she wore to the races last year, which featured a design of tiny white ribbons tied in bows. She let her long hair hang loose and wore a simple gold chain around her neck.

© James Whatling Smile for the selfie As the sun shone over the racecourse, most of the family went and stood on an unsheltered balcony and appeared on edge as they watched the action below. Standing next to her sister and cousin, Mia, Savannah whipped out her iPhone and was busy documenting the day, snapping at something in the distance.