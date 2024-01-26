Meet Zara and Mike Tindall’s three adorable children: Mia, Lena and Lucas

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne, niece of King Charles, and cousin of Princes William and Harry.

The champion equestrian, 42, is married to former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, 45, and together they live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire with their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, five, and Lucas, two.

Zara and Mike married in July 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and in an interview with The Times revealed the secret to their happy marriage.

WATCH: Zara And Mike Tindall's Love Story

"She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change," disclosed Mike.

"I don't know if I've got any top tips. She's always right, is that a top tip? I think there's a lot of balance." He added: "It's always been good for us being two professional sportspeople. It's a bit clichéd but you understand each other, what your motivations are. I think that's why we gel."

Read on to learn about the couple's children…

Mia Grace Tindall

Mia Tindall arrived in the world on 17 January 2014 at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 12oz. She is 22nd in the royal line of succession.

At the time, the proud dad posted on Twitter: "Thanks so much for all your kind messages. Definitely the best day of my life today, so happy! The girls are both doing great!"

© YUI MOK Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte

Zara and Mike introduced gorgeous Mia in HELLO!, telling told ITV's News at 10: "We did it because people wanted it."

"We had control over it. We had those photos done anyway. It was more because people seemed to want it rather than anything else."

© Getty Mike and Zara Tindall attend Easter Sunday service with Mia (left) and Lena (right)

As Mia has grown up, we've often seen her at official royal events. In 2018, she was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Mia was part of the adorable bridal party alongside her cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Mia is often spotted at her mother Zara's equestrian events, enjoying the day out with her father and siblings. We've seen her going on fairground rides, bouncy castles, eating ice creams and doing rough and tumble with her family.

Mia and her younger sister, Lena, are both sporty like their parents, with rugby star Mike revealing to HELLO! in 2023: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

© Getty Images Dad Mike with Mia and Lena

Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Zara and Mike welcomed baby girl Lena into the world on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital, weighing a healthy 9lbs3oz.

Lena was a record-breaking newborn at the time - the heaviest royal baby in recent history and knocked her cousin Savannah Phillips off the top spot!

© Samir Hussein Lena Tindall holding father Mike's hand

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."

Lena's full name – Lena Elizabeth – was announced nine days after she was born, with a representative for the couple revealing that it was "just a name they liked", although Elizabeth was clear nod to Zara's late grandmother, Elizabeth II.

Zara and Mike had wanted to name their daughter Elena, but decided against it after realising it would make her initials ET. Zara told The Telegraph: "I liked the name Elena but I didn't want her initials to be 'E.T.' so she's Lena."

© Getty Mike Tindall carries daughter Lena Tindall on his shoulders at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

Now Lena is five, we are seeing more of her at royal events.

In December, Lena looked so sweet when she joined her parents and her elder sister Mia in Sandringham for the annual Christmas Day service held at St Mary Magdalene Church. For the festive occasion, Lena was dressed in a woollen camel overcoat and a woven ballerina pink hairband.

We also saw Lena at the late Queen's spectacular Platinum Jubilee pageant.

Lena Tindall and Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Pageant

Lucas Philip Tindall

Zara and Mike welcomed their third child, Lucas, in March 2021.

At the time, a spokeswoman for the couple confirmed: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

Mike also announced the news on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, revealing that his son was born on the bathroom floor of the family's Gatcombe Park house!

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lucas Tindall seen eating an ice cream with his mother Zara Tindall

Zara was the first royal woman in over 50 years to welcome a child at home rather than in hospital.

Speaking on the podcast, Mike said: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," adding how little Lucas "arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."

He told listeners: "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

He added: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The father-son duo twinned in baseball caps

Lucas was christened along with his cousin, August Brooksbank (Eugenie and Brooksbank's first son) in November 2001 and the late Queen was present. “It was a lovely day," Mike said on his podcast.

The kids’ close bond with their royal cousins

The Tindall children seem to love meeting up with their royal cousins Isla and Savannah Phillips, daughters of Peter Phillips and his former wife Autumn. We often see the cute clan larking about at equestrian events.

© Getty Mia Tindall with the Phillips sisters

Zara and Mike are also close to her cousin Prince William and his wife Kate. The families, who have their own WhatsApp group, have enjoyed days out together, including a fairground in Norfolk in 2019.

And it seems that their eldest two children, Mia and Lena, enjoy playing games with their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with Zara admitting that the children can get competitive when playing together.

© Getty Royal cousins Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Lena Tindall and Savannah Phillips

In an interview with Australian Woman's Weekly, Zara and Mike, revealed that they often hang out with Prince William and Princess Kate's brood: "Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have," explained Mike.

The former rugby player added: "Competition done the right way is so healthy, I think. It drives people to get better; for sports people it drives you to train, it drives you to push as hard as you can. You need that."

Equestrian Zara, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, echoed this: "I think our families are fairly competitive."