Princess Eugenie features in close friend's '2026 is the new 2016' trend on Instagram

Princess Eugenie has understandably been keeping a lower profile of late in the wake of her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, being stripped of his titles and subsequently being evicted from his home.

However, on Thursday, the youngest daughter of the former Prince and his wife, Sarah Ferguson, did make an appearance on social media, in a photo shared by her friend Natalie Pinkham.

Hopping on the "2026 is the new 2016" trend, the F1 commentator shared a fabulous photo featuring Princess Eugenie, the pair posing with Sky Broadcaster, Sarah-Jane Mee, and the beloved British presenter, the late Caroline Flack.

Natalie shared a wonderful throwback featuring the royal and their friend, the late Caroline Flack

Captioning the post, Natalie wrote: "Oh, 2016, you were special. Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly love another kid as much as Wilf, along came Willow (16 months apart). Thank you lovely lot for inspiring a reflection a decade on. Turns out the right kind of scroll is good for the soul."

In the photo, Natalie, Eugenie and Caroline were wearing all-black outfits, while Sarah opted for a black and white floral dress.

Zara Tindall was also featured in the post along with Princess Anne's Lady in Waiting, Dolly Maude

Zara Tindall, who is also a close friend of Natalie, also featured in the photo 'dump', the pair pictured with Princess Anne's lady-in-waiting, Dolly Maude.

Other famous faces to pop up on the post were F1 star Lewis Hamilton and former One Direction band members, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Natalie also shared a photo alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan

Natalie's friendship with Eugenie

Natalie and Eugenie have been friends for over a decade, with the Sky Sports star previously having a close bond with the royal's cousin, Prince Harry.

Natalie is always seen supporting Eugenie's charity endeavours, such as The Anti-Slavery Collective and Eugenie and Zara were also guests at Natalie's wedding in Portugal in 2012.

Significant moment

The post comes at a significant time for Princess Eugenie and her family, as it was exclusively confirmed to HELLO! that he and his ex-wife are preparing to leave Royal Lodge in the coming days.

The source tells us: "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

© UK Press via Getty Images It comes at a difficult time for Eugenie and her family

"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home, though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.

"Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."