Exclusive: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie still in contact with father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still in close contact with his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The former Duke of York was stripped of all of his titles and is set to be evicted from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in the coming week.

The King's brother, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, did not spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

However, their daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, quietly supported one another as they joined the fold for the walk to church on 25 December.

A source told us at HELLO!: "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by the 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.

"Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."

© Getty Andrew pictured with his daughters in 2018

On 17 October, it was announced that Andrew would relinquish all of his titles and honours following a "discussion with the King". Four days later, Beatrice was pictured visiting her father at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Then, on 30 October, the Palace confirmed that Charles had begun a process to formally remove Andrew's titles, style and honours.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie pictured on Christmas Day

It came after a string of scandals in which there was renewed focus on the former Prince's connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has, for many years, faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. Andrew strenuously denies the accusations. He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

© Shutterstock Beatrice and Eugenie grew up at Royal Lodge

There was also public outcry as it was revealed that Andrew paid "one peppercorn" of rent "if demanded" per year for Royal Lodge. He is now expected to move to Marsh Farm on the King's Sandringham estate, with renovations taking place on the property in Wolferton, Norfolk.

Despite not joining the royals at Christmas, Andrew and Sarah made separate low-key arrivals at their granddaughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in December.