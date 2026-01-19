Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new Marsh Farm home targeted by pest control ahead of imminent move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home on his brother King Charles' Sandringham Estate has received an unexpected visitor ahead of the disgraced royal's upcoming move. On Monday morning, a pest control van was pictured outside Marsh Farm, the home Andrew will soon move into after his forced departure from Royal Lodge.

The Command Pest Control van, which works across the East of England and has a Royal Warrant, was seen driving into the property in the village of Wolferton. According to the company, it carries out "humane rodent control", dealing with the removal of unwanted rats, mice, squirrels and wasp nests.

It's unclear why exactly the van was driving into Marsh Farm. However, Sandringham estate has a "no cats" policy for tenants. As such, rats are a more common occurrence.

© Geoff Robinson Pest control van seen at Marsh Farm

According to the pest control company's website, "January is a bad time for rats, especially when it is cold and frosty, their numbers reduce dramatically in prolonged spells of cold."

"Therefore they tend to try to enter buildings looking for warmth and can be seen close to properties, sometimes heard in roof voids and cavity walls. Sightings are reported as they try to scavenge for a living. Mice will also seek shelter and will survive on poor diets inside properties."

© Geoff Robinson Workers pictured outside Marsh Farm

Andrew will move to Sandringham soon

The pest control van sighting comes as workmen are busy preparing for Andrew to move into Marsh Farm soon. HELLO! previously confirmed exclusively Andrew's move-out date from Royal Lodge, and revealed the former Duke of York's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will not be moving with her ex-husband.

The source told us: "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by the 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though," the source continued. "Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.

Marsh Farm is currently undergoing renovations ahead of King Charles' brother's arrival. Construction workers have already been spotted at the site. It is also understood that the property has six-foot wooden fences and a CCTV system being installed as part of increased security.

Andrew's 'interim' lodging

While renovations are underway to have Marsh Farms ready for Andrew to move in, a report by The Times on 18 January shared that in the meantime, the disgraced royal will live in an "interim" property.

Not much is known about the temporary accommodation as of the time of writing.

Why Andrew had to move

Andrew was forced to move out of his Windsor home after he was stripped of his royal titles. The move was announced on 30 October 2025. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," Buckingham Palace released in a statement.

As part of the process, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah had to vacate Royal Lodge. Andrew was officially stripped of his titles on 3 November. The move comes amid his renewed links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.