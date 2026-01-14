Strict security measures installed at Marsh Farm ahead of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's imminent move

As Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's move inches closer, with reports surfacing that the King's brother will be relocating ahead of his birthday on the 19 February, preparations at his new property are underway. Tradespeople have been spotted constructing a new security fence around the perimeter of Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The robust 6ft fence replaces the original low barbed wire fence, adding a level of privacy ahead of the move. The images were taken on Tuesday when a JCB was spotted on site. Construction workers were also seen adding security lights to the property.

© Geoff Robinson Photography A new Marsh Farm fence

© Geoff Robinson Photography A digger pictured at Marsh Farm, Sandringham

At the end of 2025, the no-fly zone was extended to include Marsh Farm, which was another strategic security move to prevent drones from flying over the house. It is not unusual for royal homes to have this protocol and a similar measure was taken when Prince William and Princess Kate moved into their Windsor home, Forest Lodge.

The property is actually located in the area of Wolferton, two miles west of the monarch's Sandringham House. It is near the King's Wood Farm estate, where Prince Philip close to live after his retirement.

© Geoff Robinson Photography Security measures are underway

© Geoff Robinson Photography Tradespeople were spotted at Marsh Farm

Andrew's disgraced reputation

Andrew has faced accusations over his ties with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which he has continued to "vigorously deny". Public pressure grew for Andrew to leave his Royal Lodge home, where he had a special agreement with the Crown Estate to stay there for "peppercorn rent". It was confirmed in October 2025 that the royal will be evicted from his lodging in Windsor after King Charles began the process of stripping his disgraced brother of his titles.



© Shutterstock Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the property Andrew is set to leave

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

What will Andrew's new life in Sandringham look like?

© Geoff Robinson Photography Marsh Farm is a downgrade for Andrew

While Andrew is dramatically downsizing from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm, aside from surrendering his luxury surroundings, not much of his life will change, according to our Royal Editor, Emily Nash. The expert noted in her newsletter on The HELLO! Royal Club: "His day-to-day life may not actually look all that different from that at Windsor, given he has been living largely out of the public eye since 2019. Andrew has often been seen out riding in recent years, and that’s something he could easily continue at Sandringham, which is home to the Royal Stud."