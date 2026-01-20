Meghan Markle leaves Neflix dreams behind with 'bite-sized' new project

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show won't be coming back for a third season, according to reports. The Duchess of Sussex has filmed two series of the lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, for the streaming platform, however it is understood that it will not be returning.

According to Page Six, the series - which saw her cook and do crafts, among a number of activities - has come to the end of the road in its current form. A source told the site that there have only been "conversations about holiday specials, but there's nothing in the works yet".

The first eight-part series of With Love, Meghan dropped in March 2025, with a second eight-part series following in August. Despite much media attention, the show had a reported 5.3 million views in the first half of last year - meaning it ranked 383rd among all productions on the platform.

This is in contrast to the ratings for the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which came out on Netflix in December 2022. It became the most viewed documentary ever within its first four days - and was watched by 2.4 million people on its first day of release alone, according to the BBC.

© Netflix The Duchess of Sussex has fronted two seasons of With Love, Meghan on Netflix

However, fans of Meghan, 44, will be delighted to hear that the With Love, Meghan concept won't be completely gone. Indeed, a source also told Page Six that there would be "similar cooking and crafting on Meghan's socials for the brand, but more bite-sized". The duchess, who stepped back from royal duties alongside Prince Harry, 41, in 2020, has 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

It is believed that Meghan, who is mother to Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, with the duke - currently in London for a High Court trial against the Daily Mail - will be focusing on her lifestyle brand As Ever. She has continued to launch new products on a regular basis, including a bespoke leather bookmark earlier this month.

© Netflix The show is said to be returning in "bite-sized" form on her social platforms

Last summer, Meghan opened up about how she dealt with criticism of With Love, Meghan. Speaking on podcast The Circuit with Emily Chang, she said: "I think I knew who I was trying to meet, and so if you know your audience, you know your demographic - well, they love the show. And my partners love the show, and that's why we have a season two and why we have more fun coming."

Meghan added: "So I think often times the negative voices, are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making single-skillet spaghetti? Possibly. And that's alright, they're trying to pay their bills and that's for them to sort out if they're comfortable doing it at someone else’s detriment."