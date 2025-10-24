Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get shoutout on beloved rom-com series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mentioned in Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a shoutout in episode 3 in a scene featuring Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, and her sister Morgan, portrayed by Justine Lupe.

After learning that Morgan's boyfriend Dr. Andy is also her sister's therapist, the siblings get into an arguement at their mother's birthday. "And I did tell you my therapist was in love with me many times," Morgan tells Joanne, who responds, "Am I supposed to believe everything you say? According to you, you could have been Meghan Markle."

"I said I saw Prince Harry at a bar and there was a vibe, okay?" Morgan replies. "And there was a vibe!"

The second season of Netflix's hit romantic comedy series, created by Erin Foster, premiered on October 23. The official synopsis for Season 2 reads: "First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them."

© Erin Simkin/Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were mentioned in Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This'

The Duchess of Sussex's own Netflix series, With Love, Meghan debuted this past March and returned for Season 2 in August. Meghan and Harry first inked a deal with the streamer in 2020. In August, Archewell Productions announced that it had extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and television projects.

© Getty Images for W+P The Sussexes' media company, Archewell Productions, extended its creative partnership with Netflix this year

At Fortune's 2025 Most Powerful Women summit earlier this month, Meghan spoke about her and Prince Harry's partnership with Netflix. "My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix and then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas' deal, once that had come to its term, the extension of it, which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership was now being in a first-look deal. Which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, and then at the same time to be able to shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else."

"So for our non-scripted team and our scripted team, we've been doing a lot of content development that can meet different rooms," the As ever founder continued. "And then, of course, for the business it's been incredible because when you have female executive leadership that is so supportive of me as an entrepreneur what we've designed is being able to have so much robust support in year one, where you have the show complementing the brand, where content and commerce are meeting, and then still enabling me to have autonomy to build out my own team and scale it in the way that I envision... The business will of course go on longer than a series. And so it's really been a partnership that I'm grateful for."