Meghan Markle spotlights the UK in announcement ahead of Prince Harry's return

The Duchess of Sussex's latest product launch features a nod to the UK amid speculation Meghan could make her first trip back to her and Prince Harry's former home this summer.

Meghan has launched an 18-dollar (£13.40) bespoke leather bookmark with her lifestyle brand As Ever, which was made in collaboration with a New Forest-based workshop.

The black limited-edition product features a gold inscription of "Fell Asleep Here" in Meghan's signature calligraphy.

The bookmark, which sold out soon after it launched on Tuesday, is said to be made using "sustainably sourced leather" and is described as "keepsake designed for those who linger, pause and return".

The product description states: "Crafted from supple black leather and finished with gold lettering written in Meghan's handwriting, it rests neatly between pages to mark exactly where you left off.

"This limited-edition piece was made to last - a small, thoughtful detail meant to stay with you for years."

© As Ever Meghan has launched a leather bookmark for her As Ever line

The bookmark was made in collaboration with Sbri, which is described as "a small UK-based female-owned workshop specialising in handcrafted, made-to-order keepsakes" on a newsletter by As Ever.

The Duchess has branched out the collection to include homeware since she first launched As Ever in spring. As well as fruit-based preserves, herbal teas and edible flower sprinkles, the line now includes candles and wine.

© As Ever "A Moment To Unwind Set" featuring the bookmark, sage honey and herbal peppermint tea

A $64 (£47.50) "A Moment To Unwind Set" was also unveiled on the website on Tuesday, featuring the bookmark, sage honey with honeycomb and herbal peppermint tea.

Return to the UK?

There have been reports that Meghan could join her husband Harry in the UK this summer for the one-year-to-go event ahead of next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham.

If so, it would be the Duchess's first trip since 2022, when the Sussexes had to extend their visit because of the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Meghan and Harry extended their UK visit in September 2022 to attend the late Queen's funeral

Meanwhile, the Duke is set to travel from California to London for the start of his High Court legal action against the publisher of The Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) this month, however, a reunion with his father, the King, will not be on the cards.

Charles and Harry are now said to be in regular contact despite their past difficulties, but the monarch is expected to be in Scotland for his traditional post-Christmas stay when the trial is due to start on 19 January, although the date and timetable have yet to be finalised.

© Getty Harry was reunited with Charles at Clarence House last September for the first time in 19 months

The Duke and six other household names, including Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish and campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, allege ANL carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, "blagging" private records and accessing private phone conversations.

ANL "vehemently" denies the "preposterous allegations" and is defending the legal action.