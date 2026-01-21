Princess Kate gives fresh insight into Princess Charlotte's life at home

The Princess of Wales gave a sweet insight into Princess Charlotte's life at home during a joint engagement to Stirling with her husband Prince William on Tuesday.

The royal couple, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when visiting Scotland, took part in three engagements, firstly heading to the National Curling Academy before visiting the tartan-weaving studio, the Radical Wavers. William and Kate then travelled to the Gothenburg pub in Fallin, a former mining village four miles east of Stirling, for the third and final engagement of their trip.

There, the Princess, 44, spoke to a group of people, including Adele Hodgson, 70, who took up crochet as a hobby a year ago and now sells her creations to raise money for the local Strathcarron Hospice. During their chat, Kate was left delighted after being presented with a crochet bunny for her daughter Princess Charlotte, ten.

Giving a sweet insight into family life at their "forever home", Forest Lodge in Windsor, she said: "She will absolutely love that. She’s got lots of teddies on her bed. Well done, that must have taken a long time.Thank you so much."

A royal visit to Scotland

The Gothenburg pub is one of the so-called "goth pubs" named after a Swedish tradition where profits are funnelled back into the local community. Though there were previously 50 of the pubs, the number has dwindled to just four.

During the visit, Prince William said he "absolutely loves pubs" and wants to help them. Hearing about the social benefits the pub brings to the village, he said: "It's crucial. It's the human-to-human contact, isn't it, rather than just being on the phone or watching TV."

Earlier, the couple were left in fits of giggles as they attempted curling at Stirling's National Curling Academy. Though Kate's first attempt went slightly awry, she managed to get her head in the game after receiving some advice from husband William, celebrating her final winning attempt.

Kate wore a blue tartan coat, which Kensington Palace confirmed was by London-based tailor Chris Kerr with cloth woven by Johnstons of Elgin.

Princess Charlotte's hobbies

As well as collecting teddy bears, the Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter is thought to enjoy a whole host of hobbies, including gymnastics, ballet and horse riding. During a tour of Ireland in 2020, Kate said: "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination."

And it appears Charlotte also has an artistic streak, as Kate revealed the family had been "crafting in every corner of the house" over the summer break.

Most recently, Charlotte joined her mother for a piano duet during a special performance recorded at Windsor Castle and featured on Kate's Together At Christmas carol service. Wearing a collared knit, plaid skirt and a gold bow in her hair, the duo one-handedly performed a piece called Holm Sound.

Kate, who herself gained grade three piano and grade five theory at school, revealed back in 2023 that Charlotte was taking piano lessons.