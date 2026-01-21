Prince William is the ultimate gent to Princess Kate in moment captured during Scottish trip

The Prince of Wales was on hand to support his wife during their joint visit to Scotland on Tuesday, where they tried their hand at curling.

After going head-to-head on the ice at the National Curling Academy, Prince William and Kate visited Radical Weavers, a charity offering the opportunity to learn traditional Scottish tartan-weaving skills.

William proved his gentleman credentials as Kate took a seat at a traditional loom to add an "inch and a half" to what the Radical Weavers hope will grow into a record-breaking 3km-long tartan scarf.

The Prince, 43, was seen dutifully holding his wife's coat as she tried her hand at weaving.

"I just love William holding his coat and looking at her proudly! I love them," one social media user commented.

"Love how William is chief coat holder!" another added.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William held Kate's coat as she tried her hand at tartan weaving

Kate's new blue tartan coat is by London-based tailor Chris Kerr with cloth woven by Johnstons of Elgin. HELLO! understands the Princess worked with Johnstons of Elgin on the design of the fabric, as she continues to champion and celebrate British textiles and design.

She has made a number of visits to British textiles manufacturers; in 2025 she visited manufacturers in Carmarthenshire, Suffolk, Kent and County Tyrone to highlight the rich heritage of the British textile industry and celebrate the joy found in working in the creative industries.

© Getty Kate helped to design her new tartan coat

The royal mother-of-three, 44, paired the jacket with a black roll neck jumper, a matching midi skirt and suede heeled boots.

As the Prince and Princess left the handweaving studio, hundreds of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of the pair.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The couple posed for a selfie as they greeted the crowds

William and Kate went on a brief impromptu walkabout to chat with members of the public and take selfies.

The pair were then seen placing their arms around each other in a subtle PDA as they posed for a photo together.