Princess Kate debuts 'timeless' tailored coat in Scotland – and it's tartan

The Princess of Wales was a vision in blue on Tuesday as she stepped out in Scotland with the Prince of Wales. William, 43, and Kate, 44, visited the National Curling Academy in Stirling ahead of the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina in February and March.

For the occasion, the princess opted for a new coat featuring boxy shoulders, a cinched waistline, and double-breasted buttons. The ankle-length number, identified online as being a bespoke Chris Kerr number, was styled over a roll-neck jumper and paired with heeled boots.

© Getty The Princess of Wales showed off her new coat as she arrived for a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling

It wasn't just a fashion parade; the princess, known for her competitive streak, took to the ice to try her hand at the sport. That said, Kate's tartan coat, a fitting choice for her Scottish visit, is a brand-new addition to her wardrobe. But, it is not the only statement coat she owns. She also wore a green and navy Holland Cooper number during a visit to Merseyside in January 2023 and a burgundy piece by Blaze Milano while visiting Royal Marsden Hospital last January.

An expert's verdict – and how to recreate Kate's look

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala William and Kate stopped off at The Kelpies in Falkirk

"The tartan coat works because it balances heritage pattern with clean, modern tailoring, proving that classic checks feel timeless when the silhouette is sharp, and the styling is restrained," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, tells us.

The fashion expert has also shared her tips for styling a tartan coat if you are keen to recreate Kate's look.

© Getty Prince William and Kate share a joke as they depart after a visit to the National Curling Academy

Keep the base simple: Let the coat do the talking by pairing it with solid, neutral layers underneath, black, navy or camel prevent the look from feeling busy. Focus on fit and length: A streamlined, knee-length or midi cut keeps tartan looking polished rather than costume-like, especially when worn buttoned through the waist. Echo the tones subtly: Pick up one colour from the check in your knitwear or accessories to create cohesion without matching too literally. Finish with clean accessories: Sleek boots, minimal jewellery and a structured bag ground the pattern and keep the look contemporary rather than traditional.

Princess of Wales' Scottish wardrobe

It's not the first time Kate has impressed with her wardrobe choices during an outing in Scotland. Keep scrolling to see our top picks of her looks from north of the border.

Nautical moment © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William and Kate looked chic for their engagement with HMS Glasgow Last May, she opted for more formal attire in the form of a Suzannah London navy and white piped dress with a Philip Treacy hat to match. The nautical feel matched the occasion as the royal attended the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow.

Lovely in linen © Getty Images Kate smiles to well-wishers as she arrives for a visit to Aros Hall In April 2025, Kate was seen alongside William arriving at Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory, during their two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona to engage with rural island communities. She opted for a more understated look featuring a tweed Holland Cooper blazer paired with chocolate brown skinny jeans, a Boden linen shirt, and chunky boots by Chloe.

Pie-crust collar © Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace Kate met Ruby Wax while in Scotland The following day, Kate was seen returning from the island of Iona on a public ferry. She re-wore her walking boots and added a white pie-crust collar blouse by Boden, a new herringbone blazer by Ralph Lauren, and an apt green jumper by Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin.