Princess Kate debuts 'timeless' tailored coat in Scotland – and it's tartan

William and Kate made a trip to the National Curling Academy in Stirling to meet with Team GB and Paralympic GB Curling teams

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiling in blue tartan coat© Getty
The Princess of Wales was a vision in blue on Tuesday as she stepped out in Scotland with the Prince of Wales. William, 43, and Kate, 44, visited the National Curling Academy in Stirling ahead of the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina in February and March.

For the occasion, the princess opted for a new coat featuring boxy shoulders, a cinched waistline, and double-breasted buttons. The ankle-length number, identified online as being a bespoke Chris Kerr number, was styled over a roll-neck jumper and paired with heeled boots. 

The Princess of Wales in blue tartan coat walking beside william© Getty
The Princess of Wales showed off her new coat as she arrived for a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling

It wasn't just a fashion parade; the princess, known for her competitive streak, took to the ice to try her hand at the sport. That said, Kate's tartan coat, a fitting choice for her Scottish visit, is a brand-new addition to her wardrobe. But, it is not the only statement coat she owns. She also wore a green and navy Holland Cooper number during a visit to Merseyside in January 2023 and a burgundy piece by Blaze Milano while visiting Royal Marsden Hospital last January. 

An expert's verdict – and how to recreate Kate's look

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Kelpies in Falkirk© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala
William and Kate stopped off at The Kelpies in Falkirk

"The tartan coat works because it balances heritage pattern with clean, modern tailoring, proving that classic checks feel timeless when the silhouette is sharp, and the styling is restrained," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, tells us.

The fashion expert has also shared her tips for styling a tartan coat if you are keen to recreate Kate's look. 

Prince William and Kate laughing in blue tartan coat© Getty
Prince William and Kate share a joke as they depart after a visit to the National Curling Academy
  1. Keep the base simple: Let the coat do the talking by pairing it with solid, neutral layers underneath, black, navy or camel prevent the look from feeling busy.
  2. Focus on fit and length: A streamlined, knee-length or midi cut keeps tartan looking polished rather than costume-like, especially when worn buttoned through the waist.
  3. Echo the tones subtly: Pick up one colour from the check in your knitwear or accessories to create cohesion without matching too literally.
  4. Finish with clean accessories: Sleek boots, minimal jewellery and a structured bag ground the pattern and keep the look contemporary rather than traditional.

Princess of Wales' Scottish wardrobe

It's not the first time Kate has impressed with her wardrobe choices during an outing in Scotland. Keep scrolling to see our top picks of her looks from north of the border.

Nautical moment

William and Kate disembarking from HMS Glasgow© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
William and Kate looked chic for their engagement with HMS Glasgow

Last May, she opted for more formal attire in the form of a Suzannah London navy and white piped dress with a Philip Treacy hat to match. The nautical feel matched the occasion as the royal attended the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow. 

Lovely in linen

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, smile to well-wishers as they arrive for a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub on April 29, 2025 in Tobermory, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona on the 29th and 30th of April to engage with rural island communities. During their time on the islands, they will connect with local residents, highlighting the value of social bonds and underscoring the importance of safeguarding and advocating for the natural environment. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Kate smiles to well-wishers as she arrives for a visit to Aros Hall

In April 2025, Kate was seen alongside William arriving at Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory, during their two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona to engage with rural island communities. She opted for a more understated look featuring a tweed Holland Cooper blazer paired with chocolate brown skinny jeans, a Boden linen shirt, and chunky boots by Chloe. 

Pie-crust collar

prince william and princess kate with ruby wax© Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace
Kate met Ruby Wax while in Scotland

The following day, Kate was seen returning from the island of Iona on a public ferry. She re-wore her walking boots and added a white pie-crust collar blouse by Boden, a new herringbone blazer by Ralph Lauren, and an apt green jumper by Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin.

Scottish debut

Kate walking into school playground in forest green coat © Getty
Kate wore a forest green coat while visiting St Catherine's Primary School in 2016

For her first-ever solo Scottish engagement in 2016, Kate opted for a statement coat. The royal was seen visiting St Catherine's Primary School in Edinburgh wearing a forest green coat by Max Mara with a houndstooth kilt skirt by Le Kilt underneath.

