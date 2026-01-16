Princess Charlotte's subtle 'steps toward independence' on outings with mum Princess Kate

A child psychologist breaks down Princess Charlotte's subtle body language that proves she is starting to become more independent

The Princess of Wales is busy raising three children and puts their close bond on full display when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join her on royal outings. Princess Charlotte will turn 11 in May, and it is increasingly clear that she is becoming more independent with subtle body language in public that is easily overlooked. 

Upon arrival at an outing with her mother, Princess Charlotte would often hold her mother's hand and walk alongside her. However, the young royal is starting to drop this behaviour and has been seen recently walking confidently by herself, from her appearance at Wimbledon last summer to her attendance at the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham in December. 

Princess Charlotte's growing confidence 

Kate and Charlotte from behind walking into church© PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte has started to walk without holding onto her mother's hand

It's a subtle change in behaviour that Dr. Patricia Britto, a Harley Street-based psychologist who holds a Doctorate in Professional Educational, Child and Adolescent Psychology (DEdPsy) from the UCL Institute of Education, says is a positive sign. 

"At this age, children naturally start to take small steps toward independence, not because they feel less close to a parent, but because they feel secure enough to explore," she says. 

The Wales family sit down for a board game on Christmas Day© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte walking on her own signals her growing confidence

"In psychology, we talk a lot about secure attachment: the idea that a child feels safe because they trust their parent is there if they need them. When a child is comfortable walking independently in a busy, public setting, it suggests they’re regulated and confident, and can manage the environment without needing constant physical reassurance."

Charlotte's subtle body language on royal outings 

3BRJDFT The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), arriving on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Charlotte showed her secure bond with Kate at Wimbledon

The psychologist says Charlotte's body language is even more telling of her confidence and her secure relationship with her mother when she is out in a public setting. "There's more pressure, more people, and more sensory input," Dr Patricia says of this scenario. 

"Walking calmly beside a parent rather than being guided can indicate a child feels steady internally and capable of coping, while still staying emotionally connected. And when we see this kind of behaviour across different outings, it points to a consistent pattern of growing confidence rather than a one-off moment."

Princesses Kate and Charlotte display their bond 

While it is clear Princess Charlotte is flourishing into a confident little girl, she isn't doing it all on her own. 

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Princess Charlotte as she arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George in 2019© Getty Images
Charlotte used to hold Kate's hand in public

"Princess Kate's role is key here. She appears to offer what psychologists would call a 'secure base', staying close, attentive, and emotionally available, while allowing Charlotte to take the lead," the psychologist adds. "That balance of warmth and gentle autonomy-building is exactly what helps children develop self-belief and resilience. They learn, 'I can do this, and if I need support, it's right there.'

Princess Charlotte and catherine stand on steps in white dresses© Getty
Princess Charlotte turns 11 later this year

She concludes: "So this isn't about distance at all. In many cases, it's actually the opposite: a strong parent-child bond that gives a child the confidence to step forward, stay composed, and gradually build a stronger sense of self."

