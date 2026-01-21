Norway palace shares new photos of Princess Ingrid Alexandra before first solo royal trip

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is celebrating her 22nd birthday today - with the palace sharing a series of new photographs for the occasion. The royal, who is a future Queen, is currently studying at the University of Sydney, where she is studying for a three-year degree in social sciences and living on campus.

To celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, the palace shared a glimpse into her jet-setting life studying abroad, with pictures showing the Princess by the Sydney Opera House, meeting a kangaroo, and looking at koalas.

The palace said: "Today Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns 22! She is currently on a 'summer vacation' in Norway, while she is currently a student in Australia."

A royal first

It comes as the Princess is set to embark on her first solo royal trip next week, heading to Finnmark, the northernmost county in Norway, from 25 to 27 January.

She is set to meet with a reindeer herding family in the Karasjok Municipality and learn about Sámi culture, before heading to the Karasjok and Kirkenes Schools on days two and three. She will also meet students from the Tana Upper Secondary School, the only school in the country that offers dog sledding, before her visit ends next Tuesday.

© Raquel Pires Photography / The Royal Court Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree at the University of Sydney

Stepping into her future role

The royal is the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and has a brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, 20. Mette-Marit also has a son, Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous relationship. In August, it was confirmed that Marius, 29, has been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. The trial is set to begin in February.

In recent years, Princess Ingrid Alexandra has been taking steps to prepare for her future role as the Queen of Norway - with her first solo royal trip away another indication of her growing responsibilities. In December, she made her debut at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, joining her parents and grandparents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

The youngster is set to concentrate on her studies for the next three years, but has gradually been introduced to public duties in recent years, attending events such as state visits and Norway's national day celebrations, and visiting organisations such as the Red Cross.

Ahead of starting her degree in Sydney, the royal said: "I'm looking forward to starting my studies at the University of Sydney. It will be exciting to become a student, and I'm looking forward to gaining new perspectives on both European and international politics. I'm sure that I will learn a lot."

Her grandfather, current monarch King Harald, was previously asked by the press about whether she should have chosen to study closer to home to help out more with royal duties.

However, he told local outlet VG: "You get this back with compound interest when she gets home, so I think that's just an advantage. She must be allowed to study and get an education before she starts representing."