Princess Ingrid Alexandra speaks out as she moves abroad

Princess Ingrid Alexandra has officially moved Down Under!

The Norwegian royal, 21, has arrived in Australia ahead of the start of her studies at the University of Sydney.

The royal court released new images of the princess on campus and sightseeing in the city.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who will begin a three-year degree in social sciences in August, said in a statement: "I'm looking forward to starting my studies at the University of Sydney. It will be exciting to become a student, and I'm looking forward to gaining new perspectives on both European and international politics. I'm sure that I will learn a lot."

It comes after her grandfather, King Harald, was asked about his granddaughter's decision to study abroad.

© Shutterstock Princess Ingrid Alexandra with her grandfather, King Harald

During a visit to Troms and Svalbard in June, the monarch was asked by the press whether Princess Ingrid Alexandra should study closer to Norway to contribute more to the royal family.

According to local newspaper VG, he replied: "You get this back with compound interest when she gets home, so I think that's just an advantage. She must be allowed to study and get an education before she starts representing."

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is following in her grandfather and father's footsteps with her choice of education.

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

In the 1960s, King Harald was a student at Balliol Oxford, where he read history, economics and politics.

Crown Prince Haakon studied at both the University of California, Berkeley in 1999 and later the London School of Economics.

See the photos from the princess' first days on campus.

1/ 5 © Raquel Pires Photography / The Royal Court Welcome to Sydney Princess Ingrid Alexandra will live in student housing on campus, which boasts a number of impressive facilities, including a sports and aquatic centre. It was founded in 1850 and is one of Australia's six sandstone universities.



2/ 5 © Raquel Pires Photography / The Royal Court On campus The royal poses in the grounds of the university's iconic quadrangle with its original Gothic buildings and pristine lawn.



3/ 5 © Raquel Pires Photography / The Royal Court Next chapter Princess Ingrid Alexandra graduated from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School 2023 and began working as a school assistant and environmental worker at Uranienborg School shortly afterwards. The royal now begins the next stage of her education after completing 15 months of military training, serving in the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North.

4/ 5 © Raquel Pires Photography / The Royal Court Sightseeing princess Princess Ingrid Alexandra has even got round to some sightseeing already as she poses in front of the famous Sydney Opera House.

5/ 5 © Raquel Pires Photography / The Royal Court Royal role Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father, Crown Prince Haakon, and is destined to be Queen one day.

