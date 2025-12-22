Crown Princess Mette-Marit seen for first time since lung transplant news

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been seen for the first time since the Norwegian palace announced that the royal is set to undergo a lung transplant.

The future Queen Consort, 52, was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, where the lungs become scarred, making breathing difficult. As a result of her condition, Mette-Marit has had to restrict her public duties in recent years.

In a video released by the palace on Sunday, Crown Princess Mette-Marit is seen decorating a Christmas tree with her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, 52, and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20.

Crown Prince Haakon and his daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, got into the festive spirit by donning Christmas jumpers, while Crown Princess Mette-Marit was dressed in a dark cable-knit with matching trousers.

The family-of-four placed glass baubles and ornaments on the tree, as well as silver and bunting featuring the Norwegian flag. They were also joined by their beloved pet labradoodle, Molly Fiskebolle. Watch above.

A number of followers commented on the video, which was released to mark the fourth Sunday of Advent (the final Sunday before Christmas), to send well-wishes to the Crown Princess following her latest health announcement.

© Instagram / detnorskekongehus Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their children

"Happy Christmas and lots of health to Crown Princess Mette-Marit," one social media user commented.

"I wish Crown Princess Mette Marit and His Majesty the King good health!" another said.

"Merry Christmas and good health to Crown Princess Mette Marit," a third added.

Lung transplant statement

Despite Crown Princess Mette-Marit taking a month away from her duties to undergo a month of pulmonary rehabilitation in October, the palace confirmed on Friday that her condition has worsened.

© Corbis via Getty Images The Norwegian royals visiting a nursing home last week

The statement read: "During the autumn, a number of tests have been carried out that show a clear worsening of the Crown Princess' health. The physicians at Rikshospitalet University Hospital have therefore started the process towards an evaluation for potential lung transplant surgery."

© Getty Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Ingrid Alexandra at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall on 10 December

Are Martin Holm, Professor and Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Rikshospitalet University Hospital, said: "We are reaching the point where a lung transplant will be necessary, and we are undertaking the necessary preparations to ensure that this will be possible when the time comes. At present, no decision has been taken as to when the Crown Princess will be placed on the lung transplant waiting list."

While the Crown Princess has said that she wishes to continue her engagements, her diary will be organised to adapt her activities to her health situation to the greatest extent possible.