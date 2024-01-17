How King Harald of Norway could be delaying change of reign due to Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health

News of Queen Margrethe's abdication sent shockwaves through Denmark (and the rest of the world!). But now that her son, Frederik, and his wife Mary have officially been pronounced king and queen after their accession last Sunday, the international community are beginning to cast a glance at other monarchs across the globe and posing the question: who could be the next to abdicate?

A Right Royal Podcast is back, and in this episode, this is the question on everybody's lips. Our hosts, Emmy and Andrea, are joined by Joe Little, royal editor at ITV News, alongside Wim Dehandschutter, royal reporter at DPG Media and Chris Ship, royal editor at ITV News.

While discussing the Danish royal family and Queen Margrethe's abdication, conversation moves to other European royals, and the likelihood that they could follow suit and abdicate in favour of a younger royal on the throne.

"I think certainly Norway is the prime candidate for an application but it's complicated," Joe said. King Harald of Norway is in his mid-80s and, according to Joe, "not in the best of health". However, that's not to suggest that his abdication is imminent — in fact, the situation is anything but straightforward.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has also been experiencing a number of health issues in recent years, and Joe discusses why this could put a spanner in the works when it comes to the prospect of a Norwegian abdication. "It's a very fine balancing test to have," Joe said.

© Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has been experiencing a number of health issues in recent years

Other European royals came up in conversation, including King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. But, as Emmy and Andrea explain, all eyes are currently still on the Danish royal family, and much of the podcast centres around the dramas and events in recent days and months that have placed this family firmly in the spotlight.