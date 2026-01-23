The significant detail you might have missed in Prince Harry's court attire

The Duke of Sussex appeared at the High Court in London this week for the start of the trial of his legal action against the publisher of The Daily Mail.

Prince Harry, 41, attended the Royal Courts of Justice for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, wearing a dark suit and a tie of special significance.

As noted by Gert's Royals on X, the Duke sported a claret and navy blue striped tie – the regimental attire of the Household Division.

Harry spent ten years serving in the Armed Forces, including two tours of Afghanistan, one as an Apache helicopter pilot.

WATCH: Prince Harry arrives at High Court to give evidence

He joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2005, and trained as an Army officer, then joined the Blues and Royals and went on to train to become a Troop Leader of an armoured reconnaissance unit.

© GC Images Prince Harry wore the regimental tie of the Household Division

When Harry left the Army in 2015, he vowed to always maintain his links with his fellow servicemen and women. He established the Invictus Games in 2014 – a sporting event for sick, injured and wounded servicemen and women – which will return to Birmingham in the UK next year.

The Duke is expected to attend engagements to mark the one-year-to-go countdown this summer.

© Getty Images Harry wore his military uniform on his wedding day

Harry also chose to wear the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

In the witness box

The Duke is one of seven people, including Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Liz Hurley, suing the publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering. Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) strongly denies wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

Giving evidence for around two hours on Wednesday, Harry appeared visibly emotional as he told the court that ANL had made his wife Meghan's life "an absolute misery".

© Getty Images Prince Harry arriving at court to give evidence on Wednesday

Answering questions from his barrister, David Sherborne, about how the proceedings had made him feel, the duke said: "It's fundamentally wrong to put us through this again when all we wanted was an apology and accountability. It’s a horrible experience."

Appearing to be on the verge of tears, he continued: "They continue to come after me, they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord."

The alleged unlawful information gathering in the Duke's case relates to 14 articles between 2001 and 2013.

© Getty Images Harry appeared emotional in the witness box

In written submissions for the trial, Antony White KC, for ANL, said the publisher "strongly denies" that there was any unlawful information gathering, including voicemail interception, directed at the Duke.

He continued that the articles "were sourced entirely legitimately from information variously provided by contacts of the journalists responsible, including individuals in the Duke of Sussex’s social circle, press officers and publicists, freelance journalists, photographers and prior reports".

While giving evidence on Wednesday, Harry denied having "leaky" social circles, as he insisted he was unable to complain about press coverage because of the royal institution.