Will Meghan Markle finally return to the UK this summer alongside Prince Harry?

Speculation over the Duchess of Sussex's first trip to the UK in four years has mounted amid reports of Prince Harry's summer visit.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, will reportedly attend a one-year-to-go event for the Invictus Games in Birmingham, with the tournament for wounded servicemen and women scheduled to take place from 10 to 17 July 2027.

Meghan, 44, has previously joined her husband at previous ceremonies one year before the games in Canada and Germany.

If the Duchess does accompany Harry to the UK this summer, it will be her first visit since 2022, when their joint trip was extended due to the death of the Duke's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sussexes travelled to Manchester for a One World Summit on 5 September 2022, before heading to Dusseldorf for an Invictus event and then returning to London.

The late Queen died on 8 September, and the couple remained in the UK to make various public appearances including greeting mourners with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor despite the brothers' rift and attending the 19 September funeral.

© Getty The Sussexes and the Waleses were last seen together for the late Queen's funeral

In the second series of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess opened up to Tan France about having to be away from her children.

"The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks," she recalled.

"I was," she said before pausing "…not well."

© WireImage Meghan joined Harry in Whistler at the one year to go event in 2024

Harry also wrote his memoir Spare of the "difficult days" after the late Queen’s death, how he and Meghan were separated from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for "longer than we'd ever been", and when they reunited in California "for days and days we couldn't stop hugging the children, couldn't let them out of our sight".

The Sussexes paid a visit to the UK in June 2022 for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations – this was the last time their children, Archie, now six, and Lilibet, four, were in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans for the one-year-to-go event in Birmingham are yet to be confirmed by their representatives.

Lilibet turned one during her last visit to the UK in June 2022

There is still the matter of Harry's police protection after the Duke lost an appeal at the High Court last May. In December, The Sun newspaper reported that the Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since 2020.

It comes after Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, a source close to the Duke said in October.

During court proceedings in December 2023, Harry said in an emotional statement: "The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."