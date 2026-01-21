Prince Harry queried about royal title: 'I can't remember'

The Duke of Sussex took to the stand on Wednesday, but the royal unintentionally caused hilarity in the courtroom when he quizzed over his title

Prince Harry walking a blue suit© Getty Images
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Harry is back in London for his court case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publishers of the Daily Mail, and on Wednesday, he gave evidence in the trial.

Before he gave evidence, David Sherborne, who is representing the Duke of Sussex and other claimants in the case, asked Harry how he should be addressed in court, and whether this would be as His Royal Highness.

In response, Harry replied: "Same as last time," but when he was pressed on how he had been addressed on the previous occasion, the royal had to admit: "I can't remember."

The moment prompted laughter in the courtroom before David clarified that the 41-year-old had been addressed as Prince Harry.

WATCH: See the moment Prince Harry arrived at High Court

Harry's evidence

Speaking in court, Harry appeared emotional as he said the publication made his wife, Meghan Markle's life "an absolute misery".

He said the case against ANL felt like a "recurring traumatic experience" and a "repeat of the past", adding: "I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialised by these people." The father-of-two later added that the "claim that I don't have any rights to any privacy is disgusting".

Harry arriving at High Court© Getty
The Duke of Sussexd gave evidence on Wednesday

In his witness statement for the trial, Harry also said he has always had an "uneasy relationship" with the press, adding: "However, as a member of the institution the policy was to 'never complain, never explain'."

He was scheduled to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for the claimants and ANL concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex's claim said ahead of his appearance in the witness box: "ANL, publishers of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, and their legal team, have had months to inform the court that their opening argument would last less than two hours, instead, they have had to resort to game playing and dirty tricks – consistent with the way they have treated not just the Duke but all of the victims in this case."

The source continued: "They think that by pulling the schedule forward 24 hours they are giving Prince Harry less time to prepare – he's been preparing for this moment for the last three years. Safe to say, he's ready."

The trial is due to conclude in March, with a judgment due in writing at a later date.

Harry is joined in his cast against ANL by Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley.

Prince Harry arriving at court to give evidence© Getty Images
The trial will conclude in March

The group claims that the publisher carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, "blagging" private records and accessing private phone conversations.

ANL, which also publishes the Mail on Sunday, has vehemently denied the allegations.

LISTEN: What 2026 has in store for the royal family

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More